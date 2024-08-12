Hay & Kilner supports growth with strategic hires

New recruits at Hay & Kilner

North East-based law firm Hay & Kilner has revealed significant growth in the last 12 months, adding a further 20 team members to meet demand.

The firm, headquartered at the Lumen building in the Newcastle Helix hybrid city quarter, offers a wide range of legal services to individuals and businesses, and has seen a surge in demand for its expertise, leading to the expansion of its 126-strong team across its two locations.

The new recruits have joined various departments across the firm, including commercial disputes, rural property, corporate restructuring, criminal defence, family law and private client services, in a range of roles including senior associate solicitor, associate solicitor, assistant solicitor, paralegal and legal secretary.

Managing partner, Jonathan Waters, said: “This past year has proved to be a pivotal year in our growth journey at Hay & Kilner and I’d personally like to thank all our colleagues for their hard work in making this a reality.

“Our new hires bring with them a fantastic range of skills and talent and will only serve to strengthen our existing teams further in providing the high-quality legal services we have become renowned for.

“We are particularly passionate about nurturing and developing all our employees and providing opportunities for them to grow as we do. This is reflected in our impressive retention rates, of which we are incredibly proud.

“It’s an exciting time for the business and I’d like to wish each and every one of our new joiners a warm welcome and the very best of luck in their roles.”

Progression, service excellence, innovation and being a great place to work remain key focus areas at Hay & Kilner with the latest appointments supporting the firm’s long-term strategy and vision.

New recruits include family law senior associate, Anna Curphey, who commented:

“It’s wonderful to be joining the Hay & Kilner team at this exciting time. They are a dynamic and progressive company with a long-standing reputation in the North East and strong client portfolio.

“Key areas that attracted me to the firm was its clear ambition, personable approach and focus on its people and I look forward to supporting the team and our clients going forward.”

Established in 1947, multi-award-winning Hay & Kilner is one of the top independent law firms in the North East of England providing comprehensive legal advice to businesses and individuals from both within and outside of the region.