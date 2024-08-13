HZO Opens New Production Facility in Chihuahua, Mexico, to Enhance Customer Support for Expanding Mobility and Industrial Sectors

CHIHUAHUA, MEXICO – AUGUST 12, 2024 – HZO, a global leader in delivering world-class protective nanocoatings that safeguard electronics from the most demanding environments, is pleased to announce the opening of its new state-of-the-art production facility in Chihuahua, Mexico. This strategic expansion underscores HZO’s commitment to supporting its growing customer base in the mobility and industrial sectors and further strengthening its presence in these critical markets.

Located at Av. Silvestre Terrazas 12815 Num, Int 1, Colonia Las Animas, Chihuahua, Chihuahua C.P. 31450, the new 15,000-square-foot facility will enhance HZO’s ability to meet increasing demand for its advanced coating solutions. The facility will employ approximately 100 skilled professionals at full capacity, contributing to the region’s economic growth and workforce development.

“We are thrilled to expand our operations to Mexico, a country with a rapidly growing manufacturing sector and a strategic location that allows us to be closer to our customers’ operations,” said Rachael Lerebours, President and COO of HZO. “This new facility is a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled value and service to our clients and to driving innovation in the protective coatings industry.”

The Chihuahua facility will play a critical role in HZO’s growth strategy by enabling more efficient production and distribution processes, including taking advantage of Mexico’s IMMEX program. By being closer to its customers in the mobility and industrial sectors, HZO can provide faster turnaround times, improved logistics, and enhanced support for our clients’ evolving needs.

“This expansion is a significant milestone for HZO,” added Fernando Solis, Operations Manager at HZO. “It allows us to serve our existing customers better and positions us to capitalize on new opportunities within the region. We are excited about the prospects this facility brings and look forward to continuing our journey of growth and innovation.”

The opening of the Chihuahua facility marks another step in HZO’s global expansion plan, following the successful launches of other key production facilities worldwide, including China, Vietnam, and the United States. HZO remains dedicated to advancing its technological capabilities and providing industry-leading solutions that safeguard electronics from the most challenging environments.

For more information about HZO and its innovative protective solutions, please visit hzo.com.

About HZO Inc.

HZO is a global leader in delivering world-class protective nanocoatings that safeguard electronics from the most demanding corrosive and liquid environments. The company brings together people, processes, capital equipment, and material science, leveraging an extensive patent portfolio to create unique solutions to meet specific customer requirements. Working with some of the largest companies across industries including consumer electronics, IoT, medical device and automotive, HZO delivers a better, more reliable, and more durable water-resistant and waterproof product that reduces costly returns, improves customer satisfaction and drives overall brand value. For additional information on HZO, visit hzo.com.