Newcastle-based, Peacocks Medical Group, has appointed Tracey Rhodes as head of business development.

Having previously worked as UK commercial manager at Trulife for 17 years and most recently as area sales manager at Promedics, Tracey will head up the UK business development team with a strong focus on driving forward the firm’s commercial services.

Established in 1903, Peacocks is a multi-award-winning, family-run group, employing 140 staff, providing outstanding care in the delivery of both clinical services and medical equipment to the NHS and the private sector, nationally. Operating across the UK, Peacocks provides orthotic clinical services, orthoses and custom-made footwear. Within these services it prescribes and provides devices that support, protect or improve the function of a limb or the torso.

Tracey said: “This is an exciting time to join Peacocks Medical Group. Over the years a number of opportunities arose for me to join the business but I felt that now was the right time to make the transition.

“I am looking forward to working alongside the directors and senior management team to help grow the business through existing markets and exploring ways in which we can diversify.

“We have very ambitious plans which would see exponential growth over the next five years, as we look at new research and development methods and at our service provision.

“We have an integrated offering and want to be seen as the go-to specialist for orthotic treatment and patient care. At our Newcastle headquarters, we are home to The Peacocks clinic, where our qualified, experienced and knowledgeable orthotists, work across many specialties including musculoskeletal (MSK) rehab, trauma rehab, neuro rehab, arthritis care, diabetes, paediatrics and many more combined with our onsite factory, where we produce and supply surgical and medical equipment.

“What I really want to do is ensure the Peacocks family values of honesty and transparency, combined with exceptional quality and a modern, reliable approach, shine through in our products and services.

“Over the next few months, I will be working across the UK, promoting our product range and services as well as visiting clinicians and Trusts to really get the Peacocks name out there.”

Rachel Seller, HR and clinical director, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tracey and this is an exciting appointment for Peacocks. Tracey has the knowledge and expertise to work alongside our senior teams to continue to drive forward our ambitious growth plans. She is well respected within the industry and will be a huge asset to the team.”