Ryecroft Glenton (RG) has announced the promotion of Dan Cooper, who heads up the firm’s Outsourced | FD service, to Partner in the North East business advisory firm.

Having joined RG in 2016, Dan’s entrepreneurial spirit was demonstrated early in his career with the firm when he introduced a service that provides an outsourced finance function and board level advisory support for SMEs. The Outsourced | FD service helps business owners to make informed strategic business decisions and assists them in achieving their growth objectives.

The development of the Outsourced | FD service since inception has been significant, allowing Dan to make a very strong business case for partnership. The growing demand for the service has come as result of referrals from existing clients and also from non-executive directors advising scale up SMEs, who value the real time management information and forecasting that Dan’s team provide.

A large percentage of these clients are based outside of the North East including London, Bristol and Manchester, helping RG expand its already established geographic footprint. Clients operate in a variety of sectors including tech, recruitment and architecture.

Dan Cooper, Partner and Head of Outsourced | FD, said: “I am exceptionally proud to become a Partner in RG. The firm has been very supportive in helping me develop my career and has consistently backed my plans for the expansion of the Outsourced | FD service.

“I have always been passionate about supporting and helping businesses. Our clients tell us that they enjoy working with RG because we deliver proactive, forward thinking advice, in contrast to the industry stereotype of delivering financial information that is several months out of date. Working with enterprising business owners is always exciting and gives my team and I the opportunity to deliver a holistic finance service that allows them to achieve their strategic objectives.”

Chris Robson, Managing Partner at RG, said: “Dan is a great example of the talented and driven team that are progressing their careers at RG. We want our staff to take advantage of the ever-improving technology available to us to continually evolve and improve the services we can provide to our client base. Dan’s hard work in taking Outsourced | FD from a standing start to where it is today is a case study for this. He fully deserves his promotion to Partner.”