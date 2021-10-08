Gateshead-based, Bloom Procurement Services, has signalled ambitious growth plans, which includes expanding its 75-strong team to 400 in three years.

With rapid growth and a turnover in excess of £200 million in 2020, Bloom is set to be the leading marketplace for professional services in the public sector, driving significant value for every pound spent.

In the last year, Bloom transacted over 1,357 projects across all areas of the public sector and growth capital investor, BGF, invested £14 million in the company.

Founded in 2011 by Adam Jacobs, Bloom provides an open access marketplace for the provision of professional services to the UK Public Sector.

Bloom’s managed service enables public sector buyers to compliantly and transparently award contracts and achieve significant savings. Buyers have access to a comprehensive supplier base across a wide range of professional service categories. For suppliers of professional services, Bloom offers an accelerated and efficient route to market delivering best outcomes for clients.

In 2019, following a year of staggering growth, Bloom Procurement Services was crowned the ‘Highest Climber’ in The Journal’s Top 200 companies in the North East, compiled by management accountants PwC, which ranks the largest companies in the region by turnover.

The company’s positive work for the public sector was applauded by Guy Opperman MP, parliamentary under-secretary of state for pensions and financial inclusion at the Department of Work and Pensions, when he met recently with Adam Jacobs.

Guy Opperman, MP, said: “Bloom has supported hundreds of small businesses across Tynedale and Ponteland, helping them secure contracts with a range of public sector buyers.

“We discussed the opportunities for further growth, jobs, and local investment as we recover from the pandemic and how the Government can help deliver value for public money and open up access to public procurement.”

Adam Jacobs, founder, Bloom Procurement Services, said: “We have achieved phenomenal growth in recent years and this is set to continue. We are passionate about the North East and we want to develop and nurture the skillset of people by attracting them to the region and retaining them so that we create a highly skilled and stable workforce. Liaising closely with local universities is also very important to us.

“To be recognised by the Government for our commitment to the region and in driving social value across the public sector, is something we are very proud of.

“We are the only private sector organisation to embed social accountability into all decision making via the introduction of operating processes accredited under the Social Value Certificate and we are creating social value via an engagement programme to contribute to good causes, both local and national, through volunteering and fundraising initiatives.

“We continue to embed social value throughout our eprocurement portal pro-vide 2.0, which has enabled public sector buyers to set their social value goals and agenda for a project, whilst challenging tendering suppliers to demonstrate how they will add social value and support the delivery of public sector buyers’ objectives.

“Moving forward, we want to be seen as a beacon of best practice within the region and believe that social value outcomes should be at the heart of procurement.”