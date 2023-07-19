Headlight Project receives donation from Warburtons for suicide prevention training

Headlight Project, a suicide prevention charity operating across the Tees Valley region, has received a significant donation from one of the UK’s largest bakery brands, Warburtons.

The funding provided by Warburtons holds tremendous significance for Headlight Project as it will directly support the implementation of SafeTALK training, which will equip 120 individuals in the local area with essential skills to recognise signs of mental distress and engage in conversations around suicide prevention.

Speaking of her delight in receiving the funding, Suzanne Julian, operations manager at Headlight Project said: “This funding means the world to us at the Headlight Project as it enables us to kickstart our suicide prevention training plan.

“The training will empower people to recognise the signs of mental health struggles and engage in conversations with those who may be contemplating suicide, and ultimately bring us closer to our mission of reducing suicide rates in the Tees Valley.”

The funding was donated after a member of the Stockton Warburtons bakery nominated the charity, which was then reviewed by the firm’s charity team. The Warburtons Foundation assists many local charities across all 11 of its bakeries.

Louise Cruddas from Warburtons said: “Suicide remains a challenging subject for many to address, especially in vulnerable areas like the North East, therefore I believe supporting organisations like Headlight Project is vital in ensuring the well-being of our community.”

Speaking of the suicide prevention charity, she added: “We have been aware of the incredible work carried out by the Headlight Project team through various social media campaigns and fundraising activities.

“Personally, I have witnessed the immeasurable support and comfort that this charity has provided to someone dear to me.”

The charity has appointed Izzy and Andrew Russell, an esteemed husband and wife team, to deliver the suicide prevention training. Izzy and Andrew are accredited Livingworks trainers with over 15 years of experience in providing evidence-based suicide prevention training across the country and internationally.

Jo Elliott, business development manager at Wander Films, took part in the first SafeTALK training after hearing about it through The Teesside Charity, which is teaming up with Headlight Project on an upcoming fundraising activity, Walk into the Light.

The weekend after the training, Jo put the skills she had learned into practice when she came across a vulnerable young man. She said: “By using the techniques I learned on the course I found out how vulnerable he was and who I could contact for support and he was safely reunited with his family.”

She added: “To people who are thinking of signing up for this training, please do. You may just be the reason someone is still here.”

While the funding from Warburtons is specifically allocated for the initial phase of four half-day courses, there is an exciting possibility of securing further support over the next two years to expand the training program, should the initial courses prove successful.

If you would like to sign up for the SafeTALK training, please contact Suzanne at the Headlight Project at suzanne@headlightproject.org, or visit headlightproject.org to learn more about the charity.

Please follow and like us: