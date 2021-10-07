Bannatyne Health Clubs in the North East have been praised by inspectors who have carried out Covid safety spot checks

The clubs, in Chester Le Street, Coulby Newham, Darlington, Durham and Ingleby Barwick, passed the risk assessments undertaken by officials from the Health and Safety Executive.

The inspections highlighted the following areas for particular praise:

Chester Le Street: ‘Excellent knowledge of all Covid procedures and guidelines’; All staff and visitors fully adhere to all measures put in place’.

Coulby Newham: ‘Sign in for visitors, records kept’; Customers expected to clean equipment post-use’; Staff conduct additional cleaning throughout the day and fogging additionally’

Darlington: All in order;’ Social distancing clearly signposted for staff and members; ‘Equipment all two metres apart and cleaned every time after use then two to three times a day by staff’.

Durham: ‘Excellent knowledge of all Covid procedures and guidelines’; All staff fully briefed and adhere to all measures put in place’.

Ingleby Barwick: ‘Reception has temperature check’; ‘There is a one-way system in place and hand sanitiser stations throughout the premises for employees and customers.’

Duncan Bannatyne, chief executive and executive chairman of the group said: “We always have maintained high standards of cleanliness and hygiene in our clubs, but put even stricter regimes in place to combat Covid-19.

“During the pandemic, we have made and continue to make considerable investments in our clubs to ensure they are as safe as possible for members and staff.

“We are proud of our teams across the group, who have worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of members during these unprecedent times.”

In the run-up to its clubs being allowed to reopen, the company undertook an extensive assessment of the Covid-19 infection risk to members and staff and made changes to its working practices to reduce the risk as far as practicable, while continuing to deliver first class, professional services.

The procedures adopted at Bannatyne Club have included include temperature checks on arrival, hand sanitising stations, enhanced cleaning procedures, and cashless transactions using contactless payment.

The HSE is visiting businesses unannounced to check they continue to work safely in the wake of Covid restrictions being relaxed.