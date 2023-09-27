Healthwatch AGM

Healthwatch Newcastle AGM

Yvonne Probert, CEO of Tell Us North (CIC) which provides community engagement, research, evaluation, and assessment services within the fields of health, wellbeing, and social care is inviting members of the public to an important AGM.

Tell US North’s (CIC) , best-known role is to run Healthwatch Newcastle and Healthwatch Gateshead which work to ensure social care and health commissioners and providers listen to the views of their local communities to seek continuous improvements to their services.

Healthwatch are the independent voice for people from Newcastle or Gateshead who use health and social care services. This could include a visit to a GP, a dentist, hospital, or a care home. We will listen to anyone who wants to share their experiences both good and bad about health and social care services. Their recent annual report highlights people’s experience of the North East Ambulance Service, Care, Special Educational Needs and Disability services.

“We are having a joint Annual Public Meeting of both Healthwatch Gateshead and Healthwatch Newcastle on 28thSeptember at 1pm in MEA House, Newcastle. The aim is to bring people together so that they can hear what we have been doing, but more importantly look at what we’re going to be doing in the future. We’ve a number of emerging priorities coming forward for 2023/24 including things like hospital discharge, access to GP’s, mental health, health literacy, accessible information standards and social care.”

Yvonne continued:

“We are inviting the public to come along and help us celebrate what we’ve done in the last 12 months but also to look ahead to the future. We’d welcome people’s experiences, and we would love to share our plans for the future. We’re providing light refreshments, so it would be helpful if people could let us know that they are coming by calling the office Freephone: 0808 178 9282 or 08000 385 116 between the hours of 09:00 – 16:00 Monday to Friday or booking via our Eventbrite page https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/658331305657

