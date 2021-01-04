Healthwatch Newcastle gathers and represents the views and experiences of children and adults on local health and social care services. They analyse and act upon the feedback provided by patients and the public, helping them to work with providers and commissioners to drive service improvements in the city. As part of their remit, when they receive positive feedback about a health or social care provider, they look at awarding a Healthwatch Star in recognition of the work done to help others in the city.

Whorlton Grange Residential Care Home in Westerhope received the award for “putting their residents first during the COVID pandemic and making everyone safe and comfortable.”

The home took steps to minimise risk to their residents including live internet video calls to families, the building of a new pod area for visitors and a strict adherence to government and health authority guidelines. In addition, the residents experienced lots of home-made entertainment including singing, dancing and games to make things as normal as possible.

Home manager Angelea Hutchison was pleased to receive the award on behalf of her team.

“I’m delighted and very proud of the way that my staff have done everything possible to keep COVID at bay at the same time as putting our residents first. It’s an honour that Healthwatch Newcastle has identified us as one of their Stars. We aim to keep everyone safe within our walls and it’s nice to be recognised for doing our job.”

Siobhan O’Neil, Chief Executive of Healthwatch Newcastle said:

“Our Star awards are an excellent way of recognising the extraordinary people who go the extra mile every day looking after people in our hospitals, doctor’s surgeries and other caring services within the city. Whorlton Grange has been a shining example to us all.”

If you know a person or a service within Newcastle you think deserves to be recognised, let Healthwatch Newcastle know why by completing the ‘Nominate a Star’ online form at www.healthwatchnewcastle.org.uk/nominate-a-star