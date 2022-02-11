Healthy Heart Tip: Love your heart this Valentine’s

Valentine’s Day is almost here! If you’re thinking of going for the easy option with a trip to the pub this February 14th, the love of your life may be a little downhearted. Make a promise to think about your heart this Valentine’s Day with just a few healthier choices that can also be romantic too. Here are a few tips from us:

Massage

A relaxing spa day or couples massage is always a romantic option for Valentine’s Day. Massage has shown to improve blood flow and has shown promise as an adjunctive treatment for prehypertension and hypertension. Not to mention massage has shown to reduce stress levels and improve quality of life.

A Cheeky Dance

Dancing with someone special on your arm is sure to get your heart pumping, whether it’s a disco down at your local club or a spontaneous TikTok in the living room. A good boogie lifts your mood, makes you smile and gets the cheeks flushed. So, dim down the lights, set the tone and get your groove on.

Weekend Away

February is officially the last of the winter months so get out there and make the most of the fresh crisp air. Many parts of the UK have a frosty dusting on the rolling hills of the beautiful British countryside. Strap up your hiking boots, grab your partner’s hand and take your hearts to new heights.

Serve Oysters

Oysters have a historical reputation for being eaten in romantic situations. Though scientific evidence cannot prove eating them will improve your sex drive, it is known that oysters contain all 9 essential amino acids; they’re rich in protein, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids.

The love of your life might be priceless to you, but remember your heart is priceless too.

For more tips on how to stay healthy, sign up for our weekly healthy tips at www.heartresearch.org.uk/healthy-tips

To help keep your heart healthy, why not try out some of our Healthy Heart recipes from our website: https://heartresearch.org.uk/heart-research-uk-recipes-2/

Or have a look through our Healthy Heart cookbook filled with recipes from top chefs, celebrities and food bloggers:

https://heartresearch.org.uk/heart-research-uk-cookbook/