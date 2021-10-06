New Supercharged Hennessey Venom 775 F-150 Outpowers and Outperforms Factory Ram TRX

Hennessey nearly doubles stock F-150 horsepower, beating the factory TRX by 73 bhp

Torque tops out at 685 lb-ft, surpassing the 650 lb-ft of the factory TRX

New Venom 775 is lighter, faster, and more capable than factory TRX

Hennessey offering just 100 units | Customer deliveries starting now | MSRP: $110,000

Sealy, Texas (September 15, 2021) – Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE), the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle builder, has completed development of the Ford-based Venom 775 F-150, which promises factory-stock Ram TRX-crushing power and performance.

The Hennessey engineers have almost doubled the output of the F-150’s 5.0-liter V8, adding 375 bhp to the stock model’s 400 bhp. A 3.0-liter twin screw supercharger and new intercooler system, plus upgrades to the air filtration, throttle body, and engine management systems are just a few of the enhancements that HPE has made. The new model, which is now in production at Hennessey’s Sealy, Texas, headquarters ramps up the torque to 685 lb-ft a full 275 lb-ft above the stock Ford V8’s 410 lb-ft.

Thanks to aluminum-intensive construction, the F-150 has a significant weight advantage over the TRX (it’s about 2,000 lbs lighter depending on specification). The Venom 775 is nimbler on- and off-road, plus it puts the power down more quickly – the Ford is also capable of both RWD and 4×4 modes. The Hennessey team also elevates the F-150’s off-road performance with an off-road upgrade that adds integrated front and rear Venom bumpers, a front LED bar, a 6-inch lift, and 20-inch Hennessey 10-spoke wheels wrapped in 35-inch off-road tires.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “Our dedicated Ford customers have been eager for a showroom stock ‘TRX killer’ since Ram unveiled the truck. Our engineers have delivered with more horsepower, more torque and more capability – I could not be more pleased. Our new Venom 775 F-150 is faster and lighter than the factory TRX, and our order books are filling fast with F-150 fans determined to regain the high-ground.”

Just 100 of the Ford-based supertrucks will be built by HPE engineers in Texas. The result of intensive R&D and decades of expertise sees the new Hennessey Venom 775 sprint to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, while the ¼ mile sprint takes just 12.0 seconds @ 117 mph.

Backed by Hennessey’s three-year / 36,000-mile warranty, customers can be confident in exploring the full extent of the Venom 775’s performance both on- and off-road. In addition, the Hennessey modifications retain all the manufacturer driving modes enabling comfortable cruising or high-power performance at the flick of a switch.

Customers buying the Hennessey-tuned F-150 will typically spend a total of $90,000-$110,000 (including the stock V8 Ford F-150). The new truck is available with global shipping and can be ordered through Hennessey directly (+1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com).

Specifications: Hennessey Venom 775 F-150

Venom 775 F-150 OPTIONAL OFF-ROAD UPGRADES Venom Front Bumper POWER Front Bumper LED Light Bar 775 bhp @ 7,000 rpm Venom Rear Bumper 685 lb-ft torque @ 4,800 rpm 20-inch Hennessey 10-Spoke Wheels 35-inch Off-Road Tires PERFORMANCE Front Suspension Leveling Kit 0-60 mph: 3.9 seconds Overall Lift – 6-inchs 1/4 mile: 12.0 seconds @ 117 mph Hennessey Exterior Emblems Professional Installation UPGRADES TO FORD F-150 3-Year / 36,000 Limited Mile Warranty 3.0L Twin Screw Supercharger Upgrade Air-to-Water Intercooler System Installed $20,950 Dual Core, Dual Pass Intercooler Bricks High Flow Intercooler Pump OPTIONAL SPORT KIT UPGRADES Upgraded Air Filtration Coilover Suspension Lowering Kit Including Traction Bars Upgraded Fuel System 22-inch Wheels with Tires Upgraded Heavy Duty Tensioner 3-Year/36,000 Limited Mile Warranty Upgraded Lightweight Supercharger Pulley Upgraded Spark Plugs Installed $18,950 Upgraded Throttle Body ECM Calibration TCM Calibration Stainless Steel Cat-Back Exhaust Professional Installation Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing (up to 400 Miles) Serial Numbered Dash & Engine Plaques Hennessey Exterior Graphics Venom 775 Exterior Graphics Hennessey Embroidered Headrests 3-Year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty Installed $25,950

Package prices & contents subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.

*Vehicles equipped with dual alternators are not recommended.