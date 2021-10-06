New Supercharged Hennessey Venom 775 F-150 Outpowers and Outperforms Factory Ram TRX

  • Hennessey nearly doubles stock F-150 horsepower, beating the factory TRX by 73 bhp
  • Torque tops out at 685 lb-ft, surpassing the 650 lb-ft of the factory TRX
  • New Venom 775 is lighter, faster, and more capable than factory TRX
  • Hennessey offering just 100 units | Customer deliveries starting now | MSRP: $110,000

Sealy, Texas (September 15, 2021) – Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE), the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle builder, has completed development of the Ford-based Venom 775 F-150, which promises factory-stock Ram TRX-crushing power and performance.

The Hennessey engineers have almost doubled the output of the F-150’s 5.0-liter V8, adding 375 bhp to the stock model’s 400 bhp. A 3.0-liter twin screw supercharger and new intercooler system, plus upgrades to the air filtration, throttle body, and engine management systems are just a few of the enhancements that HPE has made. The new model, which is now in production at Hennessey’s Sealy, Texas, headquarters ramps up the torque to 685 lb-ft a full 275 lb-ft above the stock Ford V8’s 410 lb-ft.

Thanks to aluminum-intensive construction, the F-150 has a significant weight advantage over the TRX (it’s about 2,000 lbs lighter depending on specification). The Venom 775 is nimbler on- and off-road, plus it puts the power down more quickly – the Ford is also capable of both RWD and 4×4 modes. The Hennessey team also elevates the F-150’s off-road performance with an off-road upgrade that adds integrated front and rear Venom bumpers, a front LED bar, a 6-inch lift, and 20-inch Hennessey 10-spoke wheels wrapped in 35-inch off-road tires.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “Our dedicated Ford customers have been eager for a showroom stock ‘TRX killer’ since Ram unveiled the truck. Our engineers have delivered with more horsepower, more torque and more capability – I could not be more pleased. Our new Venom 775 F-150 is faster and lighter than the factory TRX, and our order books are filling fast with F-150 fans determined to regain the high-ground.”

Just 100 of the Ford-based supertrucks will be built by HPE engineers in Texas. The result of intensive R&D and decades of expertise sees the new Hennessey Venom 775 sprint to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, while the ¼ mile sprint takes just 12.0 seconds @ 117 mph.

Backed by Hennessey’s three-year / 36,000-mile warranty, customers can be confident in exploring the full extent of the Venom 775’s performance both on- and off-road. In addition, the Hennessey modifications retain all the manufacturer driving modes enabling comfortable cruising or high-power performance at the flick of a switch.

Customers buying the Hennessey-tuned F-150 will typically spend a total of $90,000-$110,000 (including the stock V8 Ford F-150). The new truck is available with global shipping and can be ordered through Hennessey directly (+1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com).

Specifications: Hennessey Venom 775 F-150

Venom 775 F-150

OPTIONAL OFF-ROAD UPGRADES

 

Venom Front Bumper

POWER

Front Bumper LED Light Bar

775 bhp @ 7,000 rpm

Venom Rear Bumper

685 lb-ft torque @ 4,800 rpm

20-inch Hennessey 10-Spoke Wheels

 

35-inch Off-Road Tires

PERFORMANCE

Front Suspension Leveling Kit

0-60 mph: 3.9 seconds

Overall Lift – 6-inchs

1/4 mile: 12.0 seconds @ 117 mph

Hennessey Exterior Emblems

 

Professional Installation

UPGRADES TO FORD F-150

3-Year / 36,000 Limited Mile Warranty

3.0L Twin Screw Supercharger Upgrade

 

Air-to-Water Intercooler System

Installed $20,950

Dual Core, Dual Pass Intercooler Bricks

 

High Flow Intercooler Pump

OPTIONAL SPORT KIT UPGRADES

Upgraded Air Filtration

Coilover Suspension Lowering Kit Including Traction Bars

Upgraded Fuel System

22-inch Wheels with Tires

Upgraded Heavy Duty Tensioner

3-Year/36,000 Limited Mile Warranty

Upgraded Lightweight Supercharger Pulley

 

Upgraded Spark Plugs

Installed $18,950

Upgraded Throttle Body

 

ECM Calibration

 

TCM Calibration

 

Stainless Steel Cat-Back Exhaust

 

Professional Installation

 

Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing (up to 400 Miles)

 

Serial Numbered Dash & Engine Plaques

 

Hennessey Exterior Graphics

 

Venom 775 Exterior Graphics

 

Hennessey Embroidered Headrests

 

3-Year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty

 

 

 

Installed $25,950

 

 

Package prices & contents subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.
*Vehicles equipped with dual alternators are not recommended.