New Supercharged Hennessey Venom 775 F-150 Outpowers and Outperforms Factory Ram TRX
- Hennessey nearly doubles stock F-150 horsepower, beating the factory TRX by 73 bhp
- Torque tops out at 685 lb-ft, surpassing the 650 lb-ft of the factory TRX
- New Venom 775 is lighter, faster, and more capable than factory TRX
- Hennessey offering just 100 units | Customer deliveries starting now | MSRP: $110,000
Sealy, Texas (September 15, 2021) – Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE), the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle builder, has completed development of the Ford-based Venom 775 F-150, which promises factory-stock Ram TRX-crushing power and performance.
The Hennessey engineers have almost doubled the output of the F-150’s 5.0-liter V8, adding 375 bhp to the stock model’s 400 bhp. A 3.0-liter twin screw supercharger and new intercooler system, plus upgrades to the air filtration, throttle body, and engine management systems are just a few of the enhancements that HPE has made. The new model, which is now in production at Hennessey’s Sealy, Texas, headquarters ramps up the torque to 685 lb-ft a full 275 lb-ft above the stock Ford V8’s 410 lb-ft.
Thanks to aluminum-intensive construction, the F-150 has a significant weight advantage over the TRX (it’s about 2,000 lbs lighter depending on specification). The Venom 775 is nimbler on- and off-road, plus it puts the power down more quickly – the Ford is also capable of both RWD and 4×4 modes. The Hennessey team also elevates the F-150’s off-road performance with an off-road upgrade that adds integrated front and rear Venom bumpers, a front LED bar, a 6-inch lift, and 20-inch Hennessey 10-spoke wheels wrapped in 35-inch off-road tires.
John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “Our dedicated Ford customers have been eager for a showroom stock ‘TRX killer’ since Ram unveiled the truck. Our engineers have delivered with more horsepower, more torque and more capability – I could not be more pleased. Our new Venom 775 F-150 is faster and lighter than the factory TRX, and our order books are filling fast with F-150 fans determined to regain the high-ground.”
Just 100 of the Ford-based supertrucks will be built by HPE engineers in Texas. The result of intensive R&D and decades of expertise sees the new Hennessey Venom 775 sprint to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, while the ¼ mile sprint takes just 12.0 seconds @ 117 mph.
Backed by Hennessey’s three-year / 36,000-mile warranty, customers can be confident in exploring the full extent of the Venom 775’s performance both on- and off-road. In addition, the Hennessey modifications retain all the manufacturer driving modes enabling comfortable cruising or high-power performance at the flick of a switch.
Customers buying the Hennessey-tuned F-150 will typically spend a total of $90,000-$110,000 (including the stock V8 Ford F-150). The new truck is available with global shipping and can be ordered through Hennessey directly (+1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com).
Specifications: Hennessey Venom 775 F-150
|
Venom 775 F-150
|
OPTIONAL OFF-ROAD UPGRADES
|
|
Venom Front Bumper
|
POWER
|
Front Bumper LED Light Bar
|
775 bhp @ 7,000 rpm
|
Venom Rear Bumper
|
685 lb-ft torque @ 4,800 rpm
|
20-inch Hennessey 10-Spoke Wheels
|
|
35-inch Off-Road Tires
|
PERFORMANCE
|
Front Suspension Leveling Kit
|
0-60 mph: 3.9 seconds
|
Overall Lift – 6-inchs
|
1/4 mile: 12.0 seconds @ 117 mph
|
Hennessey Exterior Emblems
|
|
Professional Installation
|
UPGRADES TO FORD F-150
|
3-Year / 36,000 Limited Mile Warranty
|
3.0L Twin Screw Supercharger Upgrade
|
|
Air-to-Water Intercooler System
|
Installed $20,950
|
Dual Core, Dual Pass Intercooler Bricks
|
|
High Flow Intercooler Pump
|
OPTIONAL SPORT KIT UPGRADES
|
Upgraded Air Filtration
|
Coilover Suspension Lowering Kit Including Traction Bars
|
Upgraded Fuel System
|
22-inch Wheels with Tires
|
Upgraded Heavy Duty Tensioner
|
3-Year/36,000 Limited Mile Warranty
|
Upgraded Lightweight Supercharger Pulley
|
|
Upgraded Spark Plugs
|
Installed $18,950
|
Upgraded Throttle Body
|
|
ECM Calibration
|
|
TCM Calibration
|
|
Stainless Steel Cat-Back Exhaust
|
|
Professional Installation
|
|
Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing (up to 400 Miles)
|
|
Serial Numbered Dash & Engine Plaques
|
|
Hennessey Exterior Graphics
|
|
Venom 775 Exterior Graphics
|
|
Hennessey Embroidered Headrests
|
|
3-Year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty
|
|
|
|
Installed $25,950
|
Package prices & contents subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.
*Vehicles equipped with dual alternators are not recommended.