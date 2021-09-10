The discussion on high-pressure injection moulding versus structural foam moulding is a hotly debated topic with many proponents and opponents. In this article, we will explore the differences between these two techniques, as well as their benefits, to help you decide which one would be best for your project.

High-pressure injection moulding

If you’re a business owner, then it’s likely that you’ve had to think about how to run your company more efficiently. High-pressure injection moulding is the perfect way for any company looking to increase productivity and reduce overall costs.

High-pressure injection moulding machines can be used for everything from creating large plastic products like patio furniture and children’s playhouses all the way down to small parts on electronics such as laptop hinges and computer keyboards.

Injection moulding also has a low impact on the environment as it uses significantly less material than other forms of production and leaves little to no waste behind. For those who are environmentally conscious, injection moulding is an excellent choice for reducing resource usage throughout your manufacturing process.

High-pressure injection moulding machines use high pressure and a small nozzle to inject plastic into a preformed cavity. This process has been used for over 50 years and is the reason why so many household items are made from plastics today, such as ketchup bottles, water bottles, food storage containers – even Lego bricks!

Injection moulding production can be highly automated depending on your needs. Many high-pressure injection moulding machines have single or multiple nozzles, which allow for quick production of the same product over and over again.

High-pressure injection moulding has allowed companies to create more parts in less time at a lower cost than ever before. If you are looking to produce large numbers of complex plastic pieces, then high-pressure injection moulding is the best choice for your business.

Structural foam moulding

Injection moulding can, however, be a very expensive process to implement, as it usually produces large volumes of parts in order for costs to be justified. However, there are several types of processes available which make use of lower pressures but faster cycle times, such as structural foam moulding. This saves money by reducing energy consumption while still creating complex shapes at low volume production rates.

Structural foam moulding provides both insulation and soundproofing for buildings which has been shown to reduce the need for air conditioning in summer months by up to 67% while also reducing heating usage during winter months by around 32%. This can result in huge savings on energy bills over time as there’s no longer a massive demand from the building itself when under extreme weather conditions.

Another benefit associated with Structural foam moulding is an increase in productivity levels due to environmental factors such as lighting and temperature control. Studies have found employees working within office spaces fitted with Structural foam moulding are more productive, less stressed, and suffer from fewer health complaints.

The final benefit to Structural foam moulding is that it can be used for both large-scale commercial buildings as well as smaller residential homes, which makes it extremely versatile.