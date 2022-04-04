New car update ensures faster charge time for large-battery models

Larger 11.6-inch MMI display rounds out infotainment package

Milton Keynes, March 3, 2022 – On the road with faster charging and more connected features: Audi is consistently advancing its fully-electric Q4 e-tron model range. New Q4 e-tron* and Q4 Sportback e-tron* models are receiving an array of new features; customers can look forward to faster charge times for large-battery models as well as an expanded offering via Audi connect and the myAudi app.

The powerful models of the Audi Q4 e-tron series are starting the year with faster-charging speeds. This will benefit models with the large battery that provides 76.6 kWh of net energy (82 kWh gross) – that is, the Audi Q4 40 e-tron*, and Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro* models as well as the associated Sportback versions. All new versions of these cars now have a recharging capacity of 135 kW of power. The ideal five to 80 percent charge time is reduced for the Q4 40 e-tron* and the Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron from 38 to 29 minutes, and the Q4 50 e-tron quattro* and Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro* models from 38 to 36 minutes.

These new vehicle improvements rely on optimized software for the battery’s thermal management and control systems. All models retain local C0 2 -free driving, long-distance ranges, and convenient charging at some 320,000 charging points in 26 European countries with the optional e-tron Charging Service.

“Since its introduction to the UK market nine months ago, the Q4 e-tron family has been a runaway success and helped accelerate our electrification plans,” commented Director of Audi UK Andrew Doyle. “Customer feedback has been incredible and in the pursuit to deliver the best possible product we’re introducing a significant technology and software upgrade to new Q4 e-trons that will cement the model’s position at the top of the compact EV segment.”

Audi connect integrates Amazon Alexa1

Thanks to the integration of Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa, Audi connect now lets drivers manage their calendar or shopping list by voice as well as control compatible smart home devices from their car2. Individual user profiles in the car, last-mile navigation options, and expanded app functions on the car status and parked position round out the connect portfolio.

With Audi connect Emergency call & Service, the vehicle can make an automatic emergency call in the respective national language to help route emergency responders to the right location. Quick and competent roadside assistance can be manually called by pressing the service call button in the roof module. A separate mobile phone module, independent from the customer telephone service, handles the data and audio connection with a permanently integrated SIM card mounted at a crash-proof location in the car.

The infotainment offering is complemented by the largest-ever display to be used in an Audi car. The new MMI touch display featuring an 11.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1,764 x 824 pixels comes standard across the line-up.

New charging features in the myAudi app

The free myAudi app also offers new features, such as preplanned routes that can now be conveniently sent to the car right from the app. The e-tron route planner can also automatically plan charging stops based on the current traffic situation, taking into account the driver’s individual consumption profile. The app now also allows users to set a charging target, and the driver is notified via a push notification on their smartphone when the desired charge level is reached.