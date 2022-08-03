Hill & Ellis is launching its new range of rucksacks/totes created specifically for the Brompton bike. Ideal for the commute, the shops, an evening out and everything in between.

The stylish and highly versatile bags attach to the Brompton bike using the Borough bag frame which slides into a back panel and is secured with Velcro straps. This also allows the bag to attach easily to a suitcase puller for further jet-setting travel.

Each bag has patented magnetic Fidlock snap bag closures for ease and security. Internal zip pockets for easy organisation, and a padded laptop sleeve which fits up to a 15inch laptop – perfect for the work commute.

The roll top rucksack cycling bag has interchangeable handles so it can be worn as a rucksack or tote/shoulder bag – making it one of the most versatile cycling bags on the market.

The new ‘designed for the Brompton’ rucksack range comes in four colours:

The ‘Brook’ vegan bag is crafted in black water-resistant canvas with a stunning racing green faux leather front pocket and detailing. The faux leather is made from apple skin waste left over from cider production in northern Italy making this bag fully vegan friendly and an eco-friendly alternative to plastic.

The ‘Blake’ is crafted in black water-resistant canvas with a genuine leather front pocket, black nickel hardware and black cotton webbing handles.

The ‘Baron’ is crafted in black water-resistant canvas with a vegan black PVC front pocket, black nickel hardware and black cotton webbing handles.

The ‘Bernard’ is crafted in black water-resistant canvas with a gorgeous brown leather front pocket and detailing, black nickel hardware and black cotton webbing handles.

Each bag has been designed in the UK, beautifully crafted in Portugal and comes with a ripstop nylon waterproof cover for extra weatherproof protection. The RRP is £200.

The bags are available at a range of independent cycle shops on the high street and online, and direct from Hill & Ellis via their website: https://www.hillandellis.com/collections/brompton-compatible-canvas-rucksack

ABOUT HILL & ELLIS

Hill & Ellis produces a range of high quality, stylish cycle bags. Each bag, designed in the UK and made in Portugal, is created to transition perfectly from home to bike to boardroom to bar. They are functional, fashionable, hard wearing and there is a range designed specifically for the Brompton cyclist. The straps adjust so the bag can be worn as a rucksack or tote and the bag features patented FIDLOCK ™ snap magnets for fast and secure closing and an additional FIDLOCK ™ snap magnet to secure the carry straps away from the wheel when in use. There’s plenty of space inside for a laptop and other essentials, and each bag attaches easily to the Brompton bike with the Borough frame which slides into the back panel and securely attaches with Velcro tabs. The bag is made in coated water-repellent canvas and comes with a nylon waterproof cover for rain extra protection.

Web: www.hillandellis.com

Twitter: @hillandellis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HillEllis/

Instagram: @hillandellis