History of Manchester City Vs Manchester United

The rivalry between Manchester City and Manchester United is one of the most famous and intense rivalries in English football. The two clubs are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the North West of England. The rivalry dates back over a century and has its roots in the industrial history of the city.

Manchester United was founded in 1878 as Newton Heath LYR Football Club, and the club changed its name to Manchester United in 1902. The club has a rich history and has won numerous domestic and international titles, including multiple English league titles and UEFA Champions League titles. Manchester United is one of the most successful football clubs in England and has a large and devoted fan base.

Manchester City was founded in 1880 as St. Mark’s (West Gorton) and changed its name to Manchester City in 1894. The club has also enjoyed success over the years, winning several English league titles and domestic cup competitions. Manchester City has experienced a resurgence in recent years, winning multiple Premier League titles and establishing itself as one of the top clubs in English football.