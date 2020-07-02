What are the core characteristics of the ultimate summer hiker? This question lies at the heart of the Nike ACG Air Zoom AO, an amphibious go-anywhere shoe new for 2020. Consideration of adaptability, drainage, grip and more yield a composite design that takes inspiration from past Nike cult favorites and new performance solutions.

For example, laces are concealed in a system similar to the Nike Phantom VNM football boot (here, the adapted covering helps to reduce snags on the trail rather than assist a clean ball strike). The sole unit takes lessons from the Nike Kukini 2003, and all its water-draining glory, and the Nike SFB Jungle boot for walking in creeks without getting water logged. Sticky rubber aids traction, and a hard rubber toe increases durability. Responsive cushioning comes via a Zoom Air unit in the heel. Quick-pull lacing and a bootie construction also support the amphibious functionality of the Nike ACG Air Zoom AO.

It’s a fitting build for a shoe named after the Japanese word for the colors blue and green, representative equally of land and ocean.

The Nike ACG Air Zoom AO beings its release July 9 on nike.com.