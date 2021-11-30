HLA Services strengthens its relationship with Sunderland University, winning a three-year air conditioning and ventilation contract.

Following a successful re-tender process, the company will continue to manage all air conditioning and ventilation requirements across the university’s sites, including the City Campus and The Sir Tom Cowie Campus.

Located in Boldon, HLA Services employs over 100 people and works across numerous sectors including construction, manufacturing, retail, education and hospitality. It is one of the North East’s leading full mechanical, air conditioning, climate change and temperature control specialists.

The company has built strong links within the education sector and is an incumbent across three of the region’s universities, Sunderland, Durham and Newcastle, where it supplies either service and maintenance works, air conditioning and Local Exhaust Ventilation (LEV) services or project-based requirements.

Director at HLA Services, Neil Henry, said: “We are pleased to be appointed as supplier of choice for Sunderland University. The fact that we re-tendered and won the contract for another three years is a boost to our team, who work extremely diligently and are on-call to assist with any queries that may arise on campus.”

2021, has been a year of growth for HLA Services, having reported a 30% increase in its mechanical contracts department and 10% growth in its service maintenance division.

Director, Paul Smith, said: “2021 has seen us emerge from the worst of the pandemic in a healthy position and we want to build on this next year. We have a strong pipeline of ongoing contracts across the North East, Yorkshire and North West which will ensure the first quarter of the year will be very busy.

“Like all firms, sustainability is high on our agenda and we are putting in place appropriate plans for both our own business and that of our clients when it comes to the green agenda.

“We have also stated that hiring the appropriate people who are the correct fit for the business is key to our growth, to ensure that top quality customer care remains consistently high.”

ENDS