TRIO OF PROMOTIONS AT MINCOFFS SOLICITORS

A PROMINENT North East law firm has increased its number of partners to 13 and welcomed two associate solicitors as it announces its 2023 promotions.

Lydia McCaslin, head of wills, trusts and probate, has been promoted to partner at Newcastle-based Mincoffs Solicitors, with the appointment reinforcing the firm’s partner led service offering in every practice area at the firm.

Mincoffs has also welcomed promotions across two other departments, with Max Gilchrist accepting the position of associate solicitor in the corporate team, and Rachel Smith progressing to associate solicitor in the family team.

Lydia worked at a number of Newcastle firms before joining Mincoffs in 2018 and has more than 18 years’ of experience working in wills, trusts and probate.

Along with being a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), she was also one of the first in the country to become a full accredited member of legal organisation, Solicitors for the Elderly.

Max joined the firm in 2020 and advises on a wide range of corporate matters including debt and equity investments, company group reorganisations and sales and acquisitions, while Rachel has more than 18 years’ experience in all areas of matrimonial law, with particular expertise in private law children matters.

The moves come during a time of prolonged growth and expansion for the business, which now employs more than 100 staff and is ranked one of the region’s top three dealmakers in the Experian 2022 M&A Review.

Earlier this year, the firm announced a raft of appointments across its IT, commercial and private client offering – bringing the number of fee earners in the wills, trust and probate team to six – and has plans to expand further in the coming months.

Senior partner and head of corporate, Paul Hughes, said: “Lydia, Rachel and Max are assets to Mincoffs and we are delighted to see them progress in their careers at the firm.

“The wills, trust and probate team has gone from strength to strength since Lydia took on the role of head of department and she has grown the team substantially over the last few years, so it is fantastic to welcome her to the partnership.

“All three promotions are incredibly well deserved and a testament to the trio’s hard work and dedication to providing the highest standard of service for our clients.”

Mincoffs Solicitors has provided expert legal services and advice across the North East and beyond for 75 years.

Alongside corporate and commercial services, the firm’s offering includes real estate, dispute resolution, employment law, licensing and gaming, residential conveyancing, family law and wills, probate and trusts.

For more information visit www.mincoffs.co.uk

