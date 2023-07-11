Home For Good And Raileasy Launch Innovative Sustainable Fundraising Scheme

Home For Good, a UK charity with a bold mission to find a home for every child who needs one through fostering and adoption, have teamed up with Raileasy to launch a unique new fundraising scheme. Raileasy, the split ticket consumer champions, have introduced a donations box where rail goers can share some of their savings with their chosen charity.

They’ve joined forces to launch rail.homeforgood.org.uk, a rail booking site to help the charity’s staff and supporters to save money on train travel. rail.homeforgood.org.uk searches through thousands of journey combinations and uses Raileasy’s split ticketing algorithm to find the cheapest fares. When the site finds a split ticket the average saving is around 25% so it can really make a difference.

Kip Parker, Raileasy’s Head of Business Development explains “The donation box means that anyone who finds a saving can immediately share some of that money with the charity. It’s a great way of reducing the cost of train travel, supporting the work of Home For Good and, of course, travelling more sustainably”.

Ellie Tyers, Key Relationship Manager at Home For Good, said “We’re delighted to be continuing and developing this partnership that is a force for good in more ways than one. We look forward to another year of raising awareness as well as vital funds that will enable us to find homes for children who need them.”

Kip Parker added “We already provide the staff at Home For Good with a rail booking site but this new feature means they can now share it with their wider community and it’s a really simple and responsible way of raising some extra funds”.

For more information about either Home For Good or Raileasy please contact ellie.tyers@homeforgood.org.uk or kip@raileasy.co.uk

Please follow and like us: