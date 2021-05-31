The great outdoors is something that used to pass us all by. Having to walk to work due to a missed bus was often met with a grumble, walking with friends wasn’t a highlight in our social calendar and a walk to the shop was simply that, a walk.

When we were all confined to our homes during lockdown, walking out of our front doors for our daily exercise became a luxury. Whether it’s a short stroll somewhere local to break up the weekdays, or a trip to somewhere further afield to explore a new destination, for a lot of us walking has become a staple in our daily routines.

Our new love for the outdoors and rural walks has meant that more people would like to live in a countryside location with access to open spaces. This National Walking Month, homebuilder Miller Homes has handpicked four beautiful North East rural walks right on the doorstep of some of its new homes developments.

Corbridge, Northumberland

Take a step back in time and discover the historical Roman town of Corbridge. Located within close proximity of Hadrian’s Wall, the countryside surrounding the village is home to scenic walks along the Tyne, Roman ruins and Aydon Castle, an English Heritage gem which can be reached on foot just one mile from the town centre. There’s plenty of choice when it comes to somewhere to recharge after a stroll, with a great selection of local pubs, cafes and restaurants at the heart of the village. Miller Homes’ Roman Fields development is nearby.

Penshaw, Chester-le-Street

Home to Penshaw Monument, a folly which was built in the 1800s to commemorate John Lambton, Earl of Durham, the scenic panoramic countryside views are not to be missed. Walk up the hill to experience the scenery and then take the Lambton Worm Walk, a 2.6-mile stroll which takes you along by the River Wear, through Ayton’s Woods and through Penshaw Wood. You can even wander over to Herrington Country Park where you’ll find sculptures, ponds and wildlife.

Miller Homes’ Lambton Park development is just three-miles away from this area. The private Estate stretches back to the 11th century and offers some beautiful landscapes. The Estate also has its own walks which residents of Lambton Park can enjoy year-round and will reopen to the general public soon. The walking routes offer stunning views along the River Wear Gorge and across to the Estate’s very own Castle. If that wasn’t enough, there are also views of the racecourse, woodland and open parkland.

Throckley, Newcastle

The beauty of Newcastle goes further than the famous views of the Quayside with hidden gems such as Walbottle Dene. The dene offers a slice of serenity, just seven miles west from the bustle of Newcastle’s city center. If you enjoy a longer hike, why not walk from the calm dene right into the heart of Newcastle. Walbottle Dene is a leafy woodland that keeps its charm all year round; a place to explore native wildlife and walking trails, and terrain that is suitable for both walkers and runners. Riverside Country park is also nearby where you can stroll through acres of meadows along the banks of the River Tyne. All of these routes are within walking distance to Miller Homes’ Meadow Hill development.

Blyth, Northumberland

The coastal town of Blyth with its industrial heritage has spectacular sea views and is home to one of the best fish and chip restaurants in the country. Behind the port that is still working lies a golden stretch of sandy beach, perfect for a long stroll taking in the sea view. For a longer walk, a popular route takes you from Blyth Beach to Seaton Sluice, with a few cafes along the way to pick up an ice cream. Miller Homes’ Portland Wynd development and Longshore Village development, which is coming soon, are both nearby.

Walking is an activity that is so simple yet brings such joy. The backdrop of the North East is a perfect one to accompany you on your walk this National Walking Month.