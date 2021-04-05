Mini Bulli wows fans

‘Henrik the Red’: 1962 T1 was template for the model

Original can be hired from VWNO

Hannover, 1 March 2021 – For the first time ever, a VW Bulli is now also available in PLAYMOBIL format (scale ca. 1:18). Despite the small size, it features great attention to detail, as a real exemplar was available: a 1962 T1 camper from the collection of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Oldtimers (VWNO) in Hannover.

PLAYMOBIL is naming the model: Volkswagen T1 Camping Bus. This latest highlight on the toy goods market is a campervan in beige grey / sealing-wax red that the Zirndorf-based manufacturer has ‘shrunk’ with great attention to detail in collaboration with the Volkswagen

Commercial Vehicles brand. It is based on a genuine vehicle: the 1962 T1 Camping Bus ‘Henrik the Red’ from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ collection. The bench seat tips up, and the table and cupboards work. They are even filled with appropriate food and camping utensils. Under the bonnet too the engine is easily recognisable – a classic 4-cylinder boxer, of course.

The fan community’s positive reaction to the PLAYMOBIL Bulli can be seen from the many posts on social media. Immediately after it appeared, lots of fans around the globe showed off their new acquisition in photos and videos and shared their enthusiasm in countless comments.

Anyone who has dreamed of going to far-off places and travelling with their ‘Playmo Bulli’, can now also do so in the real world. This is because the originals can now be hired from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Oldtimers. There is a multitude of VW campers of almost every generation, enabling you to take the wheel and experience the ‘Bulli’ feeling for life yourself.

The size comparison:

T1 Camping Bus Original PLAYMOBIL Length 428 cm 25 cm Width 175 cm 11 cm Height (with roof rack) 220 cm 13 cm



Bulli hire: You will find information on all aspects of hiring an historic Bulli here: www.volkswagen-nutzfahrzeuge-oldtimer.de