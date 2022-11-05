FASHIONISTAS are in for a treat as a hospice opens a town centre designer charity shop.

Luxury labels, ranging from Hugo Boss to Yves Saint Laurent, are filling the rails at the newly refurbished store on High Row, Darlington, run by St Teresa’s Hospice.

Radley bags line up with Liberty scarves in a boutique setting of a shop that was formerly for home furnishings.

Decorated in vintage green and tasteful stone colours, with new lighting, the shop features a spacious wheelchair-accessible changing room and comfortable furnishings to create the perfect ambience for designer shopping.

Other labels include Tommy Hilfiger, Barbour, Hobbs, Laura Ashley, Guess, Zara, Karen Millen and French Connection. Shoes by Love Heels, Russell and Bromley and Phase Eight complement the clothing perfectly offering the shoppers the chance to find a complete outfit from head to toe.

Active leisure and sportswear complete the clothing ranges with labels including Lacoste, Jack Wolfskin, Slazenger, Superdry and Adidas.

Head of retail Marjorie McIntyre said: “We realised from stocking our online fashion platform Depop the potential in designer labels.

“We also launched a pop-up designer store for three months in Northumberland Street, which went down a storm. We had customers drive from as far away as Leeds to buy up hundreds of pounds worth of Hugo Boss suits and Vivienne Westwood shoes.

“Thanks to the generosity of donors we have more than enough stock to launch this latest venture which has all the trappings of a stylish boutique.

“We are thrilled with the result which feels cool and inviting. It also offers customers the chance to shop for top quality clothes at a time when we are all watching the pennies because of the cost of living crisis.

“We are also offering a wide range of top quality accessories and all proceeds will help fund the hospice’s award winning services, which are free of charge to anyone in the community.”