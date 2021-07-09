A NORTH-EAST hospice is preparing for its first public event since the start of the pandemic with a rallying call to businesses to show their support.

Butterwick Hospice Care is staging a breakfast meeting between 8.30am and 10am on Wednesday, July 28, at Crathorne Hall Hotel, near Yarm.

Hospice Chief Executive, Debbie Jones will be giving an update on the charity, as well as explaining how the hospice has continued supporting the community throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

Debbie said: “It has obviously been a hugely challenging time for the charity sector, but I am immensely proud of the way the team has battled through in the most difficult circumstances imaginable.

“Without the ongoing support of businesses, we would not be able to continue the inspirational work of our founder, Mary Butterwick, OBE, in providing care and compassion to those in the local community who need us, often at the very darkest of times.

“It is lovely to finally be able to stage our first business breakfast meeting in a long time because it gives us the opportunity to thank our existing supporters, hopefully, engage with new ones, and return to networking.”

There are a few places left at the breakfast meeting on a first come first served basis. Anyone interested in attending should contact the fundraising team no later than July 18th by emailing supportercare@butterwick.org.uk