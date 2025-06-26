HOT WEATHER HAZARDS Venson cautions fleet drivers on the combustible everyday items to remove from vehicles as temperatures soar

www.venson.com

As the mercury rises across the UK with temperatures expected to top 30°C, Venson Automotive Solutions is warning fleet drivers of the dangers of leaving certain everyday items in their vehicles. From vapes and aerosol canisters, to canned fizzy drinks and hand sanitiser, there are numerous items that could damage the interior of a vehicle causing costly repair bills, or worse still, an accident or injury to the driver or passengers.

It may seem unlikely, but disposable cigarette lighters left on dashboards have been linked to vehicle fires caused by the sun’s heat expanding the butane gas and triggering combustion. In hot weather, the greenhouse effect inside a parked vehicle can raise internal temperatures to dangerous levels within minutes. An exploding lighter can shatter interior glass or burn seat fabric, both of which may result in expensive repairs. Similarly, vapes pose a significant risk due to the potential for the lithium battery overheating when exposed to direct sunlight.

Lee O’Neil, Operations Director at Venson says, “Whilst a disposable cigarette lighter or vape causing a fire in a car or van on a hot day is rare, there are other everyday items that can still create a lot of damage to the interior of a vehicle. Some drivers also take the risk of transporting combustible items including fuel in containers that are not ‘fit for purpose,’ increasing the danger of spontaneous combustion.

“Damage to leased vehicles can result in significant end-of-contract charges, especially if interior components are affected. Fleet managers can play a key role in mitigating these costs by educating drivers about the risks certain everyday items pose when left inside vehicles in hot weather. Drivers should be reminded to clear their vehicles, particularly dashboards, seats, parcel shelves, and boots, of any items that could cause heat-related damage. ”

Ten items NOT to leave in a vehicle when the temperature soars

Disposable vapes and lighters : Both are dangerous to have in a vehicle because they can explode in high temperatures causing damage to glass and/or burning holes seats. Power Banks : Lithium-ion batteries in power banks are highly sensitive to heat. Increased temperatures can cause them to leak or even explode. Hand Sanitiser : Often contains alcohol which is flammable and could create a fire hazard. Pens: Maybe small but can burst and leave ink in the vehicle. Clean-up can be expensive and stains a challenge to remove. Aerosol cans: Whether lubricants, paint, or deodorant the pressure inside the container can build-up and explode in high temperatures. Check the side of the can for storage instructions. Disposable batteries: Heat can make acid in batteries prone to leaking. If this happens when left on a seat it can burn holes in the upholstery. Plastics: Plastics can melt in high temperatures. In some cases chemicals in the bottle’s plastic could leak into the drink and cause health problems. Petrol canisters: If the vehicle heats up from the sun, vapours inside the canister can expand and the increasing pressure will not allow the vapours to escape, which could result in the canister exploding. Make sure you use a ‘fit for purpose’ canister. Canned carbonated drinks : If left inside the vehicle in blistering heat, can blow up. Glasses : prescription glasses or sunglasses with convex lenses can pose a fire risk when left inside a hot vehicle. The lenses can act like magnifying glasses, concentrating sunlight into a beam strong enough to ignite flammable materials.