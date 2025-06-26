Kinetic IT Achieve Scopism SIAM Assured Accreditation

Kinetic IT has achieved global recognition as a leader in service integration and management (SIAM) following the successful completion of the Scopism SIAM Assured assessment process.

Scopism and Kinetic IT proudly announce a historic achievement for the Australian technology sector. Kinetic IT has become the first organisation in Australia and among a select global cohort to be awarded the Scopism SIAM Assured (SSA) Accreditation, formally recognising its SIAM maturity, capability and leadership.

The accreditation was awarded following a rigorous assessment that looked at areas including SIAM service portfolio and maturity, service and service provider performance, governance and risk management, continual improvement, innovation, thought leadership and much more. Kinetic IT drew on multiple customer examples to highlight their maturity and the breadth of their capabilities.

Setting the standard for SIAM services

Claire Agutter, CEO of Scopism, emphasised the significance of this milestone; “Kinetic IT’s achievement as the first Australian organisation to be awarded SIAM Assured status is a landmark moment; not just for the region, but for the global SIAM community. The SSA accreditation is designed to verify that service integrators deliver real value through maturity, governance and customer outcomes.”

“Kinetic IT clearly demonstrated these principles throughout the accreditation process. It’s ongoing investment in people, practices and thought leadership and their contribution to the evolution of SIAM, from shaping the Bodies of Knowledge to mentoring others on their journey, is exemplary.”

As a founding member of the Scopism SIAM Architect Team, Kinetic IT has played a central role in developing the globally adopted SIAM Bodies of Knowledge, including the upcoming 2025 refresh.

“This accreditation is a validation of our people, our process, and our purpose,” said Michelle Major-Goldsmith, Kinetic IT Service Line Manager for SIAM. “As lead contributors to the SIAM BoK, we’ve helped define what good looks like. But more importantly, we’ve demonstrated that we can deliver it consistently and at scale. We strongly believe that SIAM is not just a methodology, it’s a mindset,” she added. “It’s about showing up with intent, focusing on what matters most to the customer, and creating a high-performance environment that supports transformation and trust.”

“This is about shared success”, said Michael North, CEO of Kinetic IT. “Service integration is not just a back office function – it’s a strategic enabler that unlocks value across the enterprise”.

Delivering confidence through accreditation

Organisations around the globe can now turn to verified SIAM partners in the consultancy, managed service and tooling sectors. The emergence of a standard for SIAM accreditation will transform SIAM service procurement by positioning accreditation as a competitive advantage in the industry. Accredited organisations can demonstrate clear differentiation and objective assessment of their SIAM capabilities, putting them at the forefront of bidding processes and tenders.

Accredited providers, such as Kinetic IT, will become essential partners for businesses seeking to enhance efficiency and customer experiences while improving supplier collaboration.

For more information about Kinetic IT, visit this page.To learn more Scopism SIAM Assured Accreditation please visit www.scopism.com. To hear more about Kinetic IT’s approach to Service Integration and its SIAM capability, visit www.kineticit.com.au