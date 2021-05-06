A Lake District based hotel group is recruiting more staff as it gets ready for an economic bounce-back in the UK hospitality and tourism sector.

English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues has launched a recruitment drive with a range of job opportunities available for both experienced hospitality professionals and those seeking to enter the industry and forge a new career.

English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues managing director Simon Berry says: “We’re optimistic that the hospitality sector will make a strong comeback post lockdown.

“This summer will see increased numbers of UK visitors to the Lake District. We know that many people are looking forward to the chance to take a proper holiday and to rediscover, or discover for the first time, the wonderful sights and experiences the Lakes has to offer.

“We’re all set for a great summer with a high level of bookings at all our venues, and there is also lots of interest from local diners in our restaurants. That means we’re actively looking to recruit to increase our staffing levels to meet that higher demand.”

As a family business, the hotel group prides itself on professional development and great career opportunities for staff. Employees are encouraged to take up part-time studying to enhance their on-the-job training. The company also has many long-service employees who have progressed to management level.

Employees are trained to adopt a ‘+1 culture’, which encourages service that goes above and beyond usual expectations to create memorable and enjoyable environments for its guests.

In preparation for the full opening of its venues in Cumbria, Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa on Windermere and the Wild Boar at Crook are both seeking to fill a variety of posts, including a Chef de Partie, a restaurant manager and various front of house and support positions.

To find out more and apply, visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/jobs/