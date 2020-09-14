ONE of the UK’s fastest-growing facilities management companies has expanded into Hoults Yard, Newcastle.

Taylor Facilities Management provides a range of services to clients from individual SMEs to large national chains. The company has a growing list of clients in the region and hopes to add more after opening an office with Hyhubs, the North East’s business centre operator.

Jack Payne, Contracts Manager for the South Wales-based company, said: “We have several key clients in the north east and want to add more in the region and into Scotland, so it made sense to open a new office in Newcastle. We are looking to recruit to the team so it makes sense to launch with Hyhubs that operates flexible space.

“We provide an extensive range of services from general cleaning and maintenance to complex building refurbishment and forestry. We specialise in all things maintenance related – from chewing gum removal and window cleaning to hedge cutting and roofing – and all things in between.

“We work a lot with national companies, schools, colleges and a growing number of local authorities. I have a friend who works at Hoults Yard and always enjoyed visiting him here so when we started looking for a new office I knew where I wanted to be,” Jack added.

The company was established in 2014 and employs about 40 people across its offices in Llanelli and now Newcastle.

Charlie Hoult, MD at HyHubs, which owns business centres Hoults Yard, Hypoint and Haylofts, said: “It’s great to welcome Taylor’s to the Yard and the region. The variety of companies based at the Yard continues to grow, which is particularly impressive during the COVID pandemic.”

Haylofts is the old Newcastle Brewery stables on St Thomas Street, adjacent to Haymarket travel interchange. The revamped space has 22 offices, seven meeting rooms and a lecture space for 80. Haylofts tenants will also have enjoy broadband speeds of up to 100Gbps, a first for business centres in Newcastle.

For more information on HyHubs, log on to www.hyhubs.com; for more about Taylor Facilities Management, go to http://www.taylor-fm.com