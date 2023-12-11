Housebuilder commits to ending skills shortage by developing strong talent pipeline across the North East

Top 10 UK homebuilder Keepmoat is fulfilling its promise to bring long-term, lasting change to communities through its work supporting local schools and colleges across the North East.

In 2023, the North East team engaged with 20 educational partners to expand its social value work within communities, whilst working towards alleviating the construction skills shortage.

The industry is facing a shortage of workers and needs 30,000 extra construction professionals by 2026 to meet growing demand across the sector. The housebuilder aims to address the skills shortage facing the region, and ultimately the country, by educating young people on the exciting opportunities and career paths available within the housebuilding sector.

Geoff Scott, Social Value Manager at Keepmoat, said: “Engaging with 20 schools locally in 2023 is testament to how hard we work to engage with as many local young people as possible. In 2022 we were the first private housebuilder to achieve a Level One Social Value Management Certificate. This certificate acknowledges our commitment to bring lasting change and supporting local communities through our developments.

“Our dedicated team has supported local schools, colleges and universities through different initiatives, including coordinating and attending school visits, site visits, careers fairs, specialist construction activities and managing bespoke apprenticeship schemes.”

Of the 20 educational partners, the North East team delivered a construction skills session to Hartlepool College at its Antler Park Site, conducted mock interviews with Excelsior Academy and also visited HMP Northumberland to deliver an employability session to 10 prisoners in partnership with Optimum Skills Ltd.

To find out more please visit: www.keepmoat.com/new-build-homes

ENDS

Issued on behalf of Keepmoat by Lucky North, for further details please contact:

Alicia Jacob T: 07872 836 740 E: alicia@luckynorth.co.uk Beth Pearson T: 07511 763 254 E: beth@luckynorth.co.uk Jenny Marston T: 07568 058 382 E: jenny@luckynorth.co.uk

Notes to editors

Keepmoat is a leading Partnership home builder, focussed on first time buyers, providing high quality homes throughout the UK that are accessible from a price point perspective. We also deliver quality homes to Registered Providers for affordable rent and to the Private Rental Sector for market rent.

We are a business that works in partnership with many housing sector organisations.

Our partners include Homes England, local authorities, housing associations, registered providers, and others in the private sector. Our success is inextricably linked to our partners’ success.

We transform communities and improve the lives of local people. We have a national presence, combined with local knowledge and expertise in all aspects of housing – from finance, design and planning, to developing and building. Our comprehensive skills and capabilities give us a wider perspective across the whole housing lifecycle and we create lower risk ways of building homes people need.