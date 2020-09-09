Darlington MP Peter Gibson and Housing Minister Chris Pincher visited Karbon Homes’ new development at Springfield Meadows in Darlington to see how it is offering affordable home ownership for local people.

The MP and Minister toured the 80-home development, viewing several homes already completed in the first phase as well as a number that are still under construction. They also met with residents Holly Avery and Ben Wray who moved in earlier this year, through the Rent to Buy Scheme. This scheme enables people to rent at less than the market rate so that they can save for a deposit to buy the property outright or through shared ownership.

Paul Fiddaman, Karbon Homes Chief Executive, said: “We were delighted to show our local MP and the Minister around our latest development, which is providing much-needed affordable homes for local people. We will continue to deliver more new affordable homes for people across the North East and Yorkshire with many more developments planned for the year ahead.”

Peter Gibson MP said: “I’m delighted to have visited the development at Springfield Meadows, and have a tour of the site and the homes. I’m pleased to see almost all of the homes have now been reserved which is testament to the quality, diversity and imagination of this development.

Housing Minister Rt Hon Christopher Pincher MP said:

“I was pleased to visit Springfield Meadows to see first hand how Government investment is helping deliver much needed affordable homes in Darlington.

“Karbon Homes have impressive plans to deliver a range of different homes to help meet the needs of local families. These include a range of ways for people to access homes, from homes to buy and shared ownership, to affordable housing, social housing and supported and specialised housing.

“By overhauling our outdated planning system and through record investment in affordable housing we are determined to deliver the homes communities need here in the North East and across the whole country.”