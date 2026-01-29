How a decade of creative performances has shaped the education of pupils across Sunderland

Performing arts student from the University of Sunderland take part in performing Numberbods at St Mary’s Primary School Picture: DAVID WOOD

University of Sunderland researchers are celebrating a decade of success for a project that combines creativity with teaching to engage younger learners across the city.

LearningBods is an ongoing research project led by Sarah Riach and Rachel Emms which uses live physical performances which include Performing Arts students to bring different subjects alive for primary school pupils.

Over the last decade, approximately 200 University students and 10,000 primary school children, have interacted with the performance workshops.

The project has seen a range of performances over the last 10 years that cover subjects like maths (NumberBods), science (ScienceBods), sustainability (EcoBods) and Health (HealthyBods) to engage Key Stage 1 children (aged five to seven years) in a fun and memorable way.

Sarah Riach, Associate Head of School for Arts, Design and Performance at the University, said: “Over the last 10 years, the NumberBods project and the wider LearningBods initiative have had a profound impact on learning across Sunderland, enriching the educational experiences of young children while also providing invaluable, real-world creative opportunities for our students.

“By embedding performance, movement and storytelling into the curriculum, the project has demonstrated how kinaesthetic and arts-based approaches can deepen understanding, build confidence, and engage diverse learning styles in meaningful ways.

“Key takeaways from the research show that embodied learning not only enhances educational outcomes for children, but also strengthens collaboration, creativity and employability skills for our students, reinforcing the power of the arts as a catalyst for educational innovation across the city.

“In our original aim for LearningBods we wanted to bring curriculum to life and find ways to make the subjects fun and interactive. Following our recent visit to Grangetown Primary it was lovely to hear a Year 2 child ask his teacher ‘if they could do more maths’ demonstrating the positive effective LearningBods can have.”

Rachel Emms, Programme Leader for BA (Hons) Performing Arts at the University, added: “The most significant feedback from the schools is always that the children who struggle in a classroom setting are able to engage with the performance and workshop.

“The interactive nature of the performance allows children to take risks in shouting out an answer or responding physically to a problem. The environment created is one of curiosity and excitement bringing learning to life.

“From an academic perspective the students are building an awareness of the possibilities offered through performing arts – their research considers creative approaches to make meaning – rather than just entertainment – but also learning and teaching approaches relevant to their career paths.

“Once they graduate, the skills they have developed throughout the process helps them to become adaptable in touring venues, communication and collaboration.”

One of those students, Summer Hatton, who performed in LearningBods in 2018 while studying Performing Arts at the University, now works at one of the schools they performed in.

Alumna Summer, who is now a teacher at St. Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Sunderland, said: “When I was at the University of Sunderland, being given the opportunity to be part of LearningBods was an insight into a career I didn’t know could be possible for me.

“I absolutely adored being able to tour round different primary schools in the Sunderland area and deliver the curriculum in a creative and engaging way. Being able to share my passion for the Arts with young learners, all while helping them learn was a fantastic opportunity.

“This particular element of my degree at the University allowed me to unlock a career, where I can use my creativity to shape young minds. This project has such a beneficial impact on children in KS1. All children are able to be fully immersed in the performance.

“It is a pleasure to be a part of as a student and is as much of a pleasure to watch as a teacher on the other side.”

Marking its 10-year anniversary, students performed at multiple schools throughout January including St. Mary’s.

Martin Clephane, Headteacher at St. Mary’s Catholic Primary School, said: “It has been great to have the students from the University of Sunderland work with our children for the second-year running.

“The bespoke choreographed dance performance and subsequent activities were all designed around the Key Stage 1 curriculum, with this year’s focus on maths. It brought learning to life in an engaging, fun and active way.

“It has proved to be a wonderful opportunity for our Year 1 children to work alongside university students, not only learning maths and dance but also as careers education by creating this important link with our amazing local university.”

