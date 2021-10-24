Delicious food and drink are always a holiday highlight, but this year a local luxury corporate hamper provider is bringing much needed festive cheer to children and their families on the Children’s Heart Unit at the Freeman Hospital.

Spicers of Hythe, a Gateshead based online retailer of gourmet hampers, has pledged to donate a percent of all corporate hamper purchases from North East businesses to regional charity CHUF (The Children’s Heart Unit Fund), bringing smiles to Heart Heroes and their families this holiday season.

Customers based in the North East will be able to use a special code CHUF2021* to receive 15 percent off their purchase and opt in for an additional monetary donation of 10 percent of the product revenue (after the discount has been applied) from Spicers of Hythe to CHUF, between Monday 18 October and Friday 19 November.

CHUF is a non-profit organisation that work to support pioneering services that will positively impact heart families, inspire hope and enable Heart Heroes to reach their full potential. By raising vital funds for large and small pieces of equipment, facilities, aftercare, salaries and research CHUF are able to support children and families receiving heart treatment at the Freeman Hospital and the many other hospitals providing care for cardiac patients throughout the North East.

CHUF’s charitable activities however, go far beyond that of providing medical equipment and personnel. The Charity provides holistic care to the children by providing services and facilities that allow Heart Heroes to develop their skills and mature as any healthy child normally would.

Alicia Clovis-Mothalib, corporate & trusts fundraising manager at CHUF, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Spicers of Hythe has chosen to support CHUF with donations from their hamper sales. We just love that North East businesses can not only spoil their staff and clients, but feel good in the knowledge that with each gift they purchase, they’re supporting local as well as making a difference when it’s most needed, to babies, children and young people with heart conditions treated at the Freeman Hospital.

“Having visited the Spicers of Hythe team at their incredible Felling-based warehouse, I now know for sure where Santa’s little helpers really work! Their range of beautiful hampers are amazing, but the fact that Spicers of Hythe will be donating a percent of the proceeds from their North East business sales to CHUF in October and November, just in time for Christmas is even more special. We’re incredibly grateful to these wonderful corporate supporters who will be helping CHUF to turn up the festive cheer for Heart Heroes and their families when it matters most.”

Ruth Peyton, director of gifts at Lanchester Group, said: “For 95 years, Spicers of Hythe has been creating the finest hampers, full of carefully selected gourmet foods and fine wines. With Christmas fast approaching, many businesses will be wanting to reward their hardworking staff, clients, friends, family and loved ones with extra special gifts. This year, we are delighted to announce our partnership with the Children’s Heart Unit Fund to make a charitable donation alongside our corporate hamper promotion. We hope the funds raised will help CHUF in its aims to provide innovative and life-saving equipment and services for heart families this festive season and beyond.”

From luxury cheese and wine gift boxes to non-alcoholic treat selections, you will not be short of options, meaning you can reward your hardworking staff, customers and clients with confidence this festive season.