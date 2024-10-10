How a Sunderland graduate is inspiring others to overcome low self-esteem

A University of Sunderland graduate who grew up struggling with her self-esteem is now hoping her new book will inspire others to love themselves.

During her teenage years Natalie Overton suffered from severe anxiety, social anxiety, panic attacks and depression.

After seeking the support she needed, Natalie, from Longbenton, realised her true calling – to help others.

In 2015, Natalie graduated with a Counselling degree and went on to set up her own private practice, renting spaces in several venues across the north-east to help reach more people and bridge the gap between the NHS and private practice.

Now, Natalie has published her first book – Dream Self-esteem: A Counsellor’s Guide to loving yourself and transforming your life – a heart-led approach to self-love and personal transformation.

Natalie, 38, said: “I grew up hating myself and I never wanted anyone else to feel like I did.

“I thought writing a book would be more accessible especially for those who can’t afford counselling or feel ready or comfortable speaking to someone face to face.

“I want people to know that if they work on liking themselves their lives can change. Of course, it isn’t always an easy journey, but by teaching all the best mindset tips that I’ve come across, I believe with amazing self-esteem and a positive mindset, people can fly in life.”

During her studies, Natalie grabbed every opportunity to hone her skills as a counsellor with both hands.

As part of her degree Natalie volunteered for North East Counselling Services and for PROPS North East, a charity which supports individuals in Newcastle and North Tyneside affected by someone else’s drug or alcohol use.

Natalie said: “I am so grateful because without the University, I wouldn’t be counselling and I if I wasn’t counselling, I wouldn’t have written my book.

“I learnt so much from my degree and it also helped me with my self-esteem, which ultimately put me in the position to help others.

“I love having the ability to help people help themselves. Caring about people comes naturally to me, not just because it’s a job.”

Dr Rebecca Owens, Head of the School of Psychology at the University of Sunderland, said: “It is wonderful to see Natalie’s success following completion of her Counselling degree with us.

“This is such a fantastic way to spread her knowledge and expertise to others and we are incredibly proud to have played such a fundamental part of her journey.”

For more information on Natalie’s counselling service and how to buy her book, visit: https://nataliecounsellingservices.co.uk/

For studying Counselling or Psychology at the University of Sunderland, visit: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/psychology/