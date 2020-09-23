When it comes to turning your house into your dream home, you know that home renovation projects are the key to bringing your dreams to life. In fact, more than 90 percent of homeowners plan to start renovating and improving their homes in the near future.

Choosing renovations that add the most value to your property are the best place to start and few add as much value as installing a new fence.

However, finding a reliable fence contractor to help you with the installation process isn’t as simple as you might think. Here are a few key tips to help you find a professional you can trust.

Ask Your Network

The best place to start when looking for a reliable fencing contractor is to speak with the people you know. Ask your personal network for advice and see if anyone knows of a great contractor you can trust.

If you’re not sure who to speak with, start with your coworkers, neighbors, friends, and family. Chances are that someone in your personal network knows a reliable professional or has a friend that worked with a contractor in the past.

Try to get as many personal recommendations as you can. This allows you to avoid worrying about whether a company is trustworthy or does a great job when you’re looking for a service provider.

Just be sure to ask each persona about their experiences. If they’re still happy with their fence, they’ll let you know. If issues popped up with the installation or the fence material used, they’ll be able to discuss that experience with you.

Search the Internet for Companies in Your Area

If no one in your network knows of a great fence contractor, don’t panic. Head to the internet and research the companies in your area. Try to keep the search as local as possible.

Remember, if you choose a company that’s based outside of your town, you may end up having to cover their transportation costs.

Once you have a few companies in mind, look at the types of fences they build and the materials each company works with. If a company doesn’t install the types of fences you’re interested in, you’ll need to keep looking.

You may also want to expand your search to local landscaping companies and other home improvement providers. Even if they’re not able to install fencing on your property, they may know of a reputable local company. They’ll be able to refer you to those service providers easily.

Look at Your Budget

Installing a fence can cost as much as $75 per square foot depending on its size and the types of materials you use. This means you’ll want to look at your budget before you start getting estimates from different companies.

Think about how much you’re willing to spend on your new fence and how you’ll pay for the installation in the first place. If you have savings, using them to cover the cost of the project will save you money in the long-run. However, if you don’t have money saved up, you may want to look into different financing options.

Home improvement loans allow you to pay for your new fence over time. However, each lender will set different requirements for the loan. Get quotes from several lenders before you make your decision.

This will allow you to compare the amount each lender is willing to give you and what interest rates they’ll charge for the loan. As a general rule, you’ll want to choose a lender that offers you the highest principal amount and the lowest interest rate.

You may also be able to find a fence contractor that offers in-house financing on new fences.

Keep your options open, think about how much you’re willing to spend, and look for contractors that will help you stay on-budget.

Read up on Reviews

Before you start getting estimates or schedule appointments with different contractors, take the time to see what others are saying about each contractor. Research the company’s reputation with the Better Business Bureau and see if there are any outstanding complaints against the company.

Read up on online reviews and make a note of any negative comments or problems reviewers discuss. If many reviewers express similar problems, it’s likely that you’ll have the same issues with the contractor.

If most of the reviews are positive, contact the company and ask for customer testimonials or references. A reputable local fence company will have a long list of previous clients that are happy to speak to you about their experience.

Take the time to follow up with those references and see what they have to say. If they’re still happy with the fence and would hire the company again for any future repairs, schedule a consultation. If not, keep looking.

Ask About the Experience Each Fence Contractor Has

Any fence contractor you consider hiring should have years of experience working in your area and installing different types of fences. Unfortunately, many companies don’t advertise their experience online, so you’ll need to do a little digging.

When you call each company, ask them about their experience. Find out how long the contractor’s been in the business, the types of fences they install, and the types of maintenance they’re comfortable performing.

If a contractor is new to the industry, find out if their crew has more experience. If so, you’ll still be in good hands even if the company is relatively new.

Schedule In-Person Consultations

The best way to gauge whether a fence contractor will do a good job and understands your vision is to schedule a consultation with them in-person.

During these consultations, the contractor will be able to inspect your yard and provide you with an accurate written estimate of the costs. You’ll also be able to convey your vision for the new fence with the contractor to make sure they understand what you want.

Pay attention to the way the contractor behaves during these appointments. According to the team at Buttefence.com, a good contractor will take the time to find out exactly what you’re looking for. If you feel that you’re driving the conversation or feel uncomfortable with the contractor for any reason, keep looking.

Remember, you need to be comfortable with the contractor and their crew working on your property. Pay attention to your gut and choose a professional you feel you can trust.

Get Information About the Warranty

One of the biggest benefits of installing a new fence is the warranty that comes with it. This warranty protects you from having to pay the full price for any repairs or damage resulting from manufacturer defects or installation errors.

That said, different material manufacturers and installation companies offer different types of warranties. The more comprehensive the coverage is and the longer the warranty lasts, the better off you’ll be.

Before you make a decision, get the warranty information from each company in writing. This will allow you to compare your options and choose the company that offers the most comprehensive guarantee.

If a fence contractor doesn’t offer a workmanship guarantee, keep looking. The last thing you want to deal with is having to pay for the full cost of repairs just because the fence wasn’t installed correctly.

Make Sure They Have the Right Insurance

No matter who you’re thinking of hiring, you need to make sure they’ll do the job safely. The easiest way to do this is to ask for proof of license and business insurance before they start working on your property.

At a minimum, the fence contractor should have workers’ compensation insurance to protect their employees, liability coverage to pay for any damages that happen to your property, and a valid business license to operate in your area.

Reputable fence installers will be willing to provide proof of insurance before they start work. If a company refuses or tells you that they don’t have insurance, keep looking.

If you hire a company without the necessary insurance in place, you could be liable for any injuries their crew suffers and any damage done to your property or your neighbors’ property.

Compare Your Estimates in Detail

Before you make a decision, compare the written estimates from each company in detail. Though it’s tempting to choose an installation expert based on the price they’ll charge, look at the whole picture.

Consider the quality of their warranties, their experience, the reviews, as well as the price they charge for the fence. Ideally, you’ll want to choose a provider that can do the highest quality job possible.

Remember, when it comes to hiring great contractors, you get what you pay for. It’s far better to pay a slightly higher price for a great fence than it is to pay the smallest amount for a fence you’ll have to replace in a year or two.

Keep These Tips in Mind

Finding the best fence contractor takes time. Make sure to implement these tips when you start your search and you’ll be able to find a great professional to work on your property.

Remember to take your time when speaking with companies. The last thing you want to do is rush the process and end up with a contractor you don’t like.

Taking care of home improvement projects can be tough. Check out our latest posts for more tips and tricks to make the process as simple as possible.