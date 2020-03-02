If one thing is for certain, it’s that more and more of us are choosing to play online casino games. It can be a fantastic escape! It’s not always easy to get to a local casino, which is why plenty of people set up a casino app from their phones and start playing on the go. But how are online casinos actually built?

It’s a question that has plenty of answers. At the most basic level, a casino or brand will choose to set up shop through a leading gaming platform. For example, there are many White Hat Gaming casinos out there. All of these make use of the famous White Hat casino framework.

But there’s more to building a casino than just finding the right skeleton! Let’s take a closer look at some of the basics.

Choose the Best Software Providers

An online casino without any software providers is just an empty site! Therefore, from the get-go, a casino brand will need to look for the biggest names in online gaming. You can often set up a casino with software providers already-installed.

However, new online casinos might prefer to go the DIY route. That means that they might look for leading providers in the likes of NetEnt, Microgaming and NextGen. Different developers offer different games. For example, big titles such as Rainbow Riches and Fluffy Favourites will only come from specific providers.

Getting Licensed

Crucially, all online casinos must have a licence. If they don’t, they will be breaking the law. In many cases, online casinos setting up with a platform or package deal will, again, expect this to be taken care of.

However, casino providers must always make sure to appeal to licence providers. They also need to make sure that their licences are up to date. If this is the case, they can then provide games to a variety of countries.

Choosing Payment Methods

This is a crucial step to take! Nearly all online casinos in the UK will accept debit cards. The law is changing slightly when it comes to credit cards from April. However, there generally seems to be more of an interest in e-wallets from regular casino gamblers.

These services can include PayPal, Neteller, Skrill and many others. Some casinos even accept prepaid cards, such as Paysafecard, and mobile payments through Boku. It’s essential for an online casino to establish a secure, reliable payment solution as soon as possible.

Building a Site!

One of the last steps, believe it or not, is actually building a physical website! Once all the games, platforms, licencing and more are in place, it’s time to build a site. Many gaming platforms will let a casino build a website right out of the box.

While it can be tricky to set up an online casino, it’s getting easier and easier to do. Trends show that online gambling is only going to be more popular in the months to come. Therefore, do expect plenty more new casinos and brands popping up on the horizon!