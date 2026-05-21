How genes impact female longevity during menopause

by Dr. Vanessa Emslie, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Willbe Ltd

For decades, menopause has been framed as a story of loss. The decline of reproductive hormones marking the end of a biological chapter. But molecular biology is revealing something far more complex. Perimenopause—which can begin in a woman’s early forties—is being considered by emerging research as a genomic reprogramming event. A period where shifting hormone levels directly reshape how genes are expressed, impacting how cells age, and how the body responds to disease.

The mechanisms involved are precise and measurable. During perimenopause, key hormone-sensing genes undergo progressive hypermethylation – a chemical change that essentially silences them, reducing the body’s ability to respond to circulating hormones. Chromatin structures in the brain, bones, and cardiovascular tissue shift toward a repressed state. Telomeres, which are the protective caps on chromosomes, accelerate their shortening. And epigenetic clocks—the molecular tools scientists use to measure biological age—register what the data makes undeniable: menopause can age a woman’s biology by six to nine years, independent of how old she actually is.

The consequences are not abstract. They correlate directly with the increase in cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, type 2 diabetes, and cognitive decline that occurs in the decade following menopause. These are not coincidences of timing – they are the downstream effects of hormonal signals silencing the genes that used to protect us.

Where longevity is won or lost

Female health and longevity are disproportionately reshaped by the hormonal-genomic changes of perimenopause. Understanding them is the foundation of intelligent prevention.

Metabolic Health

Women entering menopause early carry a 50% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, and late perimenopausal women show approximately 30% lower insulin sensitivity compared to their premenopausal selves. Perimenopausal weight gain (long blamed on lifestyle) is in fact the result of estrogen-sensitive genes being progressively silenced. When these metabolic regulators go quiet, the body’s ability to burn fat, maintain insulin sensitivity, and power its mitochondria is fundamentally compromised.

Bone Health

Approximately half of postmenopausal women will receive an osteoporosis diagnosis, and fracture risk carries an estimated 50% genetic component. When estrogen declines, genes shift the balance between bone-building osteoblasts and bone-resorbing osteoclasts – accelerating loss at precisely the moment a woman’s genetic predispositions are least buffered by protective hormonal signals.

Cardiovascular Health

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in women globally and early menopause (before age 50) increases cardiovascular and stroke risk by approximately 25%. After menopause, women’s cardiovascular risk rapidly supersedes that of men.

Brain Health

Up to 62% of women report cognitive difficulties during perimenopause, and 59% of UK women cite menopause as having a negative impact on their careers. Postmenopausal women show a steeper rise in dementia incidence than men of the same age.

Biological Ageing

The longevity genes are hormone-sensitive. With declining estrogen and testosterone, these protective programs are progressively switched off, accelerating cellular senescence, reducing DNA repair efficiency, shortening telomeres, and hastening the onset of the frailty and multimorbidity that define the female health-span gap. The six-to-nine year acceleration of biological ageing measured by epigenetic clocks is not inevitable. But preventing it requires knowing which genetic pathways are most vulnerable – before the damage compounds.

From insight to action

Rather than only measuring hormone levels in the body, we should by analysing the genetic architecture that determines how a woman produces, metabolises, detoxifies, and responds to hormones, alongside how her hormone trajectory could reshape her gene expression.

Two women presenting with identical estrogen levels and identical symptoms may require entirely different interventions. A woman with reduced ESR1 receptor sensitivity and fast CYP1A1 metabolism will clear estrogen quickly, leaving her undertreated on a standard HRT dose – her hot flashes unresolved, her bone density declining and her cognitive complaints dismissed. A woman with heightened receptor sensitivity and slow COMT clearance on the same prescription may experience worsening breast tenderness, anxiety, and fluid retention – driving her to discontinue a therapy that, properly calibrated, could have helped protect her brain and heart for decades.

The future of women’s longevity medicine should include:

polygenic stratification or groupings that can identify risk areas before symptoms emerge

hormone replacement therapy calibrated not to population averages but to individual genetic architecture

nutritional and lifestyle interventions that have epigenetic impacts to optimise specific gene variants

a fundamental reframing of female ageing as something that can be actively shaped, not passively endured.

For women navigating perimenopause today, understanding your genetic blueprint in context of a female-hormonal lens offers something genuinely new: not just a better understanding of what is happening in their bodies, but to impact what happens next. The biological clock is ticking – but we can now read it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dr. Vanessa Emslie (PhD) is a leading expert in female hormonal health and longevity, and the Chief Medical Office at Willbe. Willbe is a UK-based female health and longevity company, combining genetics, hormone testing, and bioidentical HRT. Willbe’s Hormogenetics™ platform offers predictive, personalized healthcare that empowers women to extend their health-span. FemGene® analyses inherited polymorphisms across hormone synthesis, metabolism, detoxification, receptor sensitivity, and longevity pathways, delivering personalised insights to support clinical decision-making around hormone therapy, preventive health, and longevity planning. Willbe’s mission is to transform female health from reactive to preventative and to save billions of women the cost of unnecessary and absolutely preventable suffering.

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