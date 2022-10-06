Online education was rarely considered a serious alternative to in-person study until 2020. While some institutions offered online course options, most education took place face-to-face in a classroom — until the world was forced to shut down due to COVID-19.

Educational institutions were forced to shift online. Initially, it was challenging for teachers and students to adjust to the new system of learning. However, any teething problems soon settled over time as distance learning was adapted and improved.

A significant change was observed in students’ and teachers’ opinions about distance learning over time. At first, neither group was particularly happy with it, favoring the previous in-person system. However, as online study became a mainstay for educational institutions around the world, no one could deny its advantages, especially for mature or returning students, or students with additional physical or educational needs.

While COVID-19 has had a devastating impact overall, a much-needed shift to online education is one positive change to have resulted from the pandemic.

Technological advancement surrounds us daily. However, our educational system had not really kept up with the ways technology can be implemented in the classroom.

Distance learning existed long before the pandemic, but no large-scale work was done to make it more effective until COVID-19 when a swathe of educational institutions realized they could offer online education in the longer term. This is when online schools and distance programs really took off and became a mainstay of modern education.

The benefits of distance learning differ from person to person, but one thing is for sure; its impact has been wholly positive. Attending seminars and classes via video conference has helped immunocompromised and disabled students equitably access education since the pandemic, and flexible online courses mean older learners — many of whom may work or care for a family full time — can study how and when they want to. For example, Aston University’s DBA programme enables individuals to complete a degree while pursuing their careers.

Technology has taken education to a level no one expected. Let’s look at how distance learning has transformed education for the better.

Connecting Students Worldwide

Students initially faced significant challenges adjusting to online education. Up-to-date technology and new logins were required for study platforms, and a good internet connection was essential.

Students soon forgot these challenges as they found that distance learning brought endless opportunities. Online education enabled them to connect virtually in class despite being thousands of miles away physically, and to continue their studies during a worldwide lockdown.

Many students were paying thousands of dollars to study overseas so they could interact with their teachers and people of different cultures and ethnicities face-to-face. Distance learning provided the same opportunities at no additional cost.

Opportunities for Families to Learn Virtually

In today’s fast-paced world, spending quality time with family has become a challenge. A few decades ago, when the pace of life was slower, families had more opportunities to visit historical sites and museums to learn.

As technology advanced, these educational family trips became rarer. Now, distance learning has provided families with the opportunity to sit together and experience educational field trips virtually.

Access to the World’s Best Schools

Before distance learning became mainstream, people would spend money and time traveling the world to study so they could learn from the best teachers across the globe. Today, students are one click away from accessing lectures, notes, and classes from multiple teachers around the world, meaning students don’t have to invest thousands to receive the best possible education.

Changes In Student Assessment Criteria

Traditional education systems included a set means of assessing student performance based on exam scores.

However, as distance learning grew and improved, educational institutions felt obliged to change their assessment criteria. They decided to analyze students’ performance based on projects and assignments. This change will help students learn to practically apply their knowledge.

Making Education Convenient

In the past, students may have felt that acquiring an education was challenging due to its rigid nature. As a result, many teenagers dropped out because they could not fit education into their lives due to their work, family circumstances, or for other reasons. Often, individuals who couldn’t attend university or higher education after leaving school would never return to studying due to their commitments to work or family.

Similarly, some people believe that in today’s dynamic world, asking a student to be punctual and keep a set routine for years on end to obtain an education is too much.

Distance learning has addressed these challenges by allowing students to record lectures or take classes at whatever time suits them, making education convenient and easy to access for many.

Conclusion

The traditional educational landscape had some shortcomings. However, it was difficult to abandon once the world had adopted it.

A change in this landscape was needed for the sector to prosper, as its rigid style could have been seen as hindering teachers’ and students’ potential.

COVID-19 forced educational institutions to switch to distance learning.

As time passed, teachers and students realized distance learning was transforming education for the better, providing increased opportunity.

The changes distance learning has brought about are countless; we have discussed the key changes in this article, some of which had been considered impossible for conventional educational systems to achieve.

For example, distance learning provides an accessible education to students in a more convenient way. It has also made it possible to connect with peers and professors across the globe with a single click.