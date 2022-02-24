In the current climate crisis, it is imperative to look for eco-friendly options when considering just about anything. At this same time energy bills are higher than ever and placing households in the difficult position of choosing between heating their homes or fuelling their bodies. In this article we shall explore the different ways that integral blinds will help to reduce your carbon footprint and in turn reduce your energy bills.

Distribute Daylight more Effectively

Integral blinds are excellent at distributing daylight more effectively as they can be adjusted to match the ever-changing direction of the incoming sun. Therefore, helping to reduce the consumption of electricity. For example, allowing maximum sunlight in the evenings and reducing the need for artificial lighting until later in the night. This is particularly effective during the winter months especially at a time when the cost of energy is at an all-time high, and homeowners are keen to reduce their monthly energy bills.

Insulate a Home Better

Integral blinds’ unique selling point over other blinds is that they can assist in insulating a home. Windows are the primary area of the home that heat is lost from. However, as integral blinds are sealed within two glass panes, this provides extra insulation for your windows particularly if you do not already have double glazed windows. The British Blinds and Shutter Association believe that simple measures such as those of integral blinds can mean that owners could save up to 10% on their energy bills. Smart insulating of the home also assists in improving the U-Value of the home and making it an attractive home for potential future buyers.

Maximise Energy Efficiency

Maximising energy efficiency while lowering the cost of energy bills are further benefits of choosing integral blinds. Automated integral blinds are fitted with sensors allowing them to open and close at specific points in the day that will assist in maximising your energy efficiency. This saves the user having to manually remember to open and close the blinds or even be within the home in general as the automation will take care of it for you.

When the sun is out integral blinds will let in the optimal levels of sunlight which will assist in naturally lighting and heating your home. Ensuring that integral blinds are shut in the evenings will also assist in preserving the heat already within the home. This is particularly important within an office space where managers are tasked with creating a pleasant environment that will encourage maximum productivity between workers. Therefore, integral blinds allow the correct maintenance of solar radiation and in turn reduce the cost for cooling appliances such as air conditioning.