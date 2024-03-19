How is Nowruz Celebrated around the world?

Nowruz, also known as the Persian New Year, is celebrated by millions of people around the world as a time of renewal and rebirth. The holiday, which marks the beginning of spring, is deeply rooted in Persian culture and traditions, but its celebration has spread to many countries and communities beyond Iran. From Central Asia to the Caucasus, as well as among Iranian diaspora communities in Europe and North America, Nowruz is observed with a variety of customs and rituals that reflect the diverse cultural heritage of those who celebrate it.

In Iran, Nowruz is a major national holiday that lasts for two weeks, during which time people engage in a wide range of customs and traditions to welcome the new year. One of the most important rituals associated with Nowruz is the Haft-Seen table, a spread of seven symbolic items that represent various aspects of life, such as rebirth, love, and prosperity. These items typically include sprouts, dried fruits, candles, a mirror, and painted eggs. Families also prepare a special meal called Sabzi Polo Mahi, a herbed rice dish served with fish, which is believed to bring good luck for the year ahead.

The celebrations of Nowruz are not limited to Iran, however. In countries such as Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan, Nowruz is also observed with great enthusiasm and joy. In Afghanistan, for example, people gather at the Shrine of Hazrat Ali in Mazar-i-Sharif to watch a traditional game called Buzkashi, in which horse riders compete to grab a goat carcass and carry it to a designated goal. In Azerbaijan, people celebrate Nowruz by jumping over bonfires to ward off evil spirits and bring good luck. And in Tajikistan, people gather in parks and public spaces to dance, sing, and feast together in celebration of the holiday.