While some football fans have said that it may take up to eight years for Newcastle United to make a serious challenge for the Premier League title and become a top-four team, other, more optimistic fans, especially the di-hard Newcastle United supporters, have said it can take as little as three or four years to become Premier League champion contenders. With all things considered, just how long can it be before Newcastle become a top-four team?

How did Newcastle get so rich?

Newcastle United F.C. became the richest club in the Premier League overnight after a takeover bid was finally concluded in October 2021. A consortium consisting of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF), the Reuben Brothers and Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners that initially started the preceding in April 2020 eventually took over from previous owner Mike Ashley in a deal reported to be worth around £305 million.

How rich are Newcastle’s new owners?

The consortium is worth a mouth-watering £320 BILLION, which means they are the richest club owners in the Premier League. Manchester City F.C has the second richest owners. Sheikh Mansour is reported to be worth somewhere in the region of £22 billion. Chelsea’s new owners, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital are worth £10.86 billion, and Arsenal’s owner, Stan Kroenke, is worth £6.35 billion.

Controversy

Football fans in general, along with journalists, human rights activist groups, and politicians, initially reacted with anger when the takeover was finally complete, highlighting certain abuses reportedly carried out by the Saudi Arabia regime, such as civil and human rights abuses, censorship, and terrorism, to name just a few.

In an effort to limit just how much of the new money Newcastle could spend on new signings and wages, the other Premier League clubs organised a meeting and excluded representatives from Newcastle being present. The big clubs are worried, and they should be. This newfound wealth could easily see Newcastle rapidly improve and become regulars in the Champions League, playing the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG, and Bayern Munich. However, it’s still early days, and there’s a lot of work to be done.

How has Newcastle United been spending its new money?

So far, Newcastle has spent a reported £33.30 million on new centre-back Sven Botman from Ligue 1 side Lille, along with £15.75 million on Aston Villa’s left-back Matt Target, and £10.35 million on Burnley’s goalkeeper Nick Pope. The club hasn’t yet made any money via the sale of players, and some of the departures this year (either out on loan or on a free transfer) include Dwight Gayle, Freddie Woodman, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick, and Ciaran Clark.