How old is Pastor Chris’ sister? The life of a gospel legend

How old is Pastor Chris’ sister? Evangelist Dr. Kathy Woghiren Oyakhilome was born in 1968 and celebrates her 56th birthday on January 23rd, 2024.

Being the sister of one of the world’s most influential Christian leaders, people from time to time wonder how old Pastor Chris’ sister is.

Kathy Woghiren Oyakhilome, who plays an essential role in her brother’s ministry, was born on January 23rd, 1968, and, therefore, turns 56 in 2024.

Last year, on her birthday, Kathy Woghiren Oyakhilome took to social media to post about her birthday.

“I am forever grateful to My Lord, God Almighty, for the gift of eternal life and His immeasurable blessings in my life,” she wrote.

To her brother, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, she wrote: “My profound gratitude goes to My Man of God, My Teacher, My Life Coach, My Mentor, Rev. Chris Oyakhilome Dsc. Dsc. DD, for his endless investments in my life through the years and the many opportunities and platforms given to me to impact billions of lives all around the world and to serve in the ministry in the capacity I do today. I love you for all eternity, Sir.”

Celebrating Kathy: How old is Pastor Chris’ sister?

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s sister, Kathy Woghiren Oyakhilome, started singing at the age of six in the Children’s Church Choir. By the time she was ten, she was the Children’s Church Choir leader and the principal vocalist.

Her musical path was set, and she continued to sing and was instrumental in creating the choir for her brother’s Christ Embassy church.

Kathy Oyakhilome Woghiren sits at the forefront of Christ Embassy’s music and arts world as the Director of the LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry (LMAM). During the formative years of the LoveWorld ministry, she pioneered the music department and has instilled a love of the arts in the youth of the church. She has overseen and grown the LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry and taught music, dance, creative art, and movies.

Music, and in particular gospel music, is an integral part of worship. The choir is a significant part of the church that it supports, and, according to Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the vision of the LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry is to “raise ministers who are established in the Word and burning with a passion to reach the world with the gospel in our very unique way; through music and the arts.”

Kathy Woghiren Oyakhilome played a huge role in the music careers of many gospel superstars and is considered a “mother-figure” who has been responsible for nurturing their careers and enabling their global success. She is affectionately referred to as the ‘Mother of Stars’ and believes that it is her God-given talent to help these budding artists achieve their destinies. Her many years of work with artists have made some people wonder, “how old is Pastor Chris’ sister?”

She has written hundreds of award-winning songs and won several international awards for her outstanding career and contribution to music and art over the decades.

Evangelist Dr. Kathy Woghiren Oyakhilome, as she is now known, also pioneered the Derizo Foundation, which is part of the LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry (LMAM). The foundation is responsible for providing scholarships to hundreds of youths in several institutions worldwide, enabling them with skill sets that will set them above the poverty line and make them champions in their world.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s sister is also the Director of the LoveWorld Films Academy (LFA), an initiative of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. Kathy Woghiren Oyakhilome embarked upon the film industry to promote refreshing, rich, and wholesome content with Christian moral values.

Kathy Woghiren Oyakhilome’s prestigious achievements

The question we should be asking is not: “How old is Pastor Chris’ sister, but “How accomplished is Pastor Chris’ sister?”

On September 23rd, 20223, the Weldios University awarded Dr. Kathy Woghiren Oyakhilome, a global luminary in gospel music, with a Doctorate Degree in Music, Film, and Arts.

Celebrating her achievement alongside her was her brother, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, together with members of the LoveWorld community from all over the world.

On the same day that Evangelist Dr. Kathy Woghiren Oyakhilome was awarded an honorary Doctorate, she also received a VIP membership endowed by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

The Young African Professionals and Entrepreneurs (YAPE Africa) also honored her with the Julius Nyerere Leadership Prize Award, the Julius Nyerere Hall of Fame Award by YAPE, and the Grand Matron Award, awarded to her by the All-African Students Union (AASU).

How old is Pastor Chris’ sister: A life well lived

It does not matter how old Pastor Chris’ sister is. What really matters is how well she lives her life.

Kathy Woghiren Oyakhilome has written some of the most popular LoveWorld songs and is responsible for writing the Believers’ LoveWorld anthem. She believes in the importance of Christian family values and added the message: “Believers’ LoveWorld – we are a family of one. My sister is you, you are my brother.”

Pastor Chris and his sister’s religious beginnings

Of course, we cannot talk about Kathy Woghiren Oyakhilome and how old Pastor Chris’ sister is without delving into Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s biography.

Born to parents Tim E. and Angelina Oyakhilome, the siblings were raised in a household focused on the Christian faith and its values.

Growing up in such a household, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome continued his father’s legacy by starting a church at his university. He founded the Youth for Christ fellowship while he was studying Architecture at Bendel State University.

In 1987, his humble church evolved into Believers’ LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy. His ministry has grown significantly, reaching millions of people all over the world. Today, there are over 13 million followers located on five different continents.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s sister, Kathy Woghiren Oyakhilome, has always been an encouraging force to him. She is highly prominent in the LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry (LMAM), displaying her leadership and musical abilities.

She is a famous gospel artist in her own right, having composed and produced many successful songs. She has seen many artists succeed in their musical careers and has inspired her community, who love, adore, and respect her.