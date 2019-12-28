Cannabidiol, or CBD, is receiving great attention these days due to the healing properties present in the substance. From acne to cancer, people are discovering new ways in which they can use CBD to treat themselves. Although none of these cures have been approved by any medical body, it does not discourage people from using it, and most claim to see the effect or see their conditions improved. Part of this is the reason why parents have turned to CBD to manage their children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Today, we will be looking at what autism is and how CBD has an effect on it.

What is Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autism Spectrum Disorder, or simply Autism, refers to conditions that impair the proper cognitive development of a child, resulting in a lack of social skills, difficulty in communication, and differing ability levels of things typical for their age group. This can result in being dependent on others to do things as simple as tying a shoelace. Things such as interacting with their peers in class may prove difficult for such a child.

It commonly affects children in their early childhood, although it may be diagnosed much later. However, it is more common in boys, affecting 4 boys to every 1 girl. Causes include genetics and environmental factors. Although there are no cures for the syndrome, it is thought that an improvement in the person’s coordination, such as learning to be more independent and improving on their communication can help make things better.

How Can CBD Affect Autism

Recently, there have been many studies conducted to find out how much CBD can help manage autism or improve the person’s condition. Many parents turn to CBD because it has been observed to be effective in the treatment of autistic symptoms in certain types of epilepsy. Recently, CBD was approved by the Food and Drugs Agency to be used in the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome and Dravet Syndrome type of epilepsy. So if it can help in such conditions, it can also help in non-epileptic conditions, since the two may be closely linked.

Although there is no cure for autism, it can only be managed and tolerated, and that is what CBD has been found to do in the studies conducted. A study conducted by Israel involved 53 children whose parents obtained permits from the Israeli Ministry of Health. This allowed them access to CBD oil which they administered to their children orally, over a course of 66 days. The results were those with hyperactivity symptoms improved by 68.4%, sleep problems improved by 71.4%, and anxiety lessened by 47%, while rage attacks reduced by 67.6%. The conclusion was that even though it appears CBD helps with the condition and symptoms, it has to be observed for its long term effect.

Other studies have shown CBD to have a great impact on autism and to improve the condition. Although it had a few side effects, which could be easily controlled.

How Parents Can Use CBD

Parents seeking to use CBD for their autistic children have been advised to apply great caution and watch out for side effects. Generally, most parents feel reluctant about introducing their young children to CBD, fearing it may make their children high. However, that cannot happen because the “high” is caused by another substance, called THC. This is another cannabinoid like CBD, all from the Cannabis plant. THC is in less amount in hemp trees, which CBD is extracted from, meaning CBD products are almost free of THC. The legal amount of THC in CBD products is 0.3%, which is far from what can affect anybody. So that fear can be allayed.

Giving their children CBD oil is the best way to enjoy it, rather than other means like vaping. Whether tinctures or oil, it can be applied sublingually, or under the tongue. That way, the body absorbs it faster and it begins to work. Parents can mix the oil with the food of their kids to make it appealing to them.

Advice for Parents

Parents are advised to check with their doctor to know if CBD is suitable for their child, and to learn if it could react with their allergies or any other medication they are taking.

Also, parents are advised to make sure they only get hemp-derived CBD, rather than the marijuana variant, which could contain THC.

Look out for only trusted CBD brands. Seek the opinions of those who use CBD oil for treatment purposes.

Remember to take note of recorded changes and side effects.