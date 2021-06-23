It is said that your body is a temple, and you must treat it as such; the adage is true in many ways. At the very least, your body is the most visible representation of your self. Your comfort in and appreciation of your body’s characteristics can enhance your overall contentment.

You can also choose to make changes to your body through fitness. You may decide that the appearance of toned arms or more definition in your abdominal area are the aim; your fitness regimen may also stem from the desire for bigger muscles and better physical health overall. Taking the step to make these changes may seem daunting – you don’t have to despair as there are resources available to help you meet your goals.

Getting the body you want is a process that combines fitness and nutrition: what you eat is just as important as what you do in the gym. The importance of a well-balanced diet has been extolled time and again. Concerning fitness and the act of striving toward a specific appearance, your body requires targeted nutrition to see the best results. Nutritional supplements meet this need. They are made to amp up the levels of specific nutrients in your body, which are then used to extend certain benefits before, during and after physical activity.

One such supplement is Branched Chain Amino Acids or BCAAs. They are a group of essential amino acids, namely: valine, leucine and isoleucine. All three of these amino acids are used by the body in the biosynthesis of proteins. Amino acids are organic compounds made up of oxygen, carbon, hydrogen and nitrogen and form the basis for proteins in the body. There are two types of amino acids: essential and non-essential. Of these, there are nine essential amino acids. The body cannot produce them; therefore, it must always source them from foods that make up your diet. Of the nine, the three amino acids mentioned above form the collective group known as BCAAs.

BCAAs are vital for muscle growth. Since your body relies on external sources to obtain them, you must include protein-rich foods in your diet to get the amino acids your body demands. Conversely, BCAA supplements have gained popularity in nutritional supplement circles. There is now a large variety of brands offering BCAA supplements to be taken as needed. One of the finest products from this collective is Scivation XTEND.

Scivation XTEND is formulated to provide 7g of BCAAs per scoop of their drink mix. The component amino acids are incorporated in a 2:1:1 ratio; this follows their natural patterns. By adding the amino acids glutamine and citrulline malate along with electrolytes, XTEND offers a product whose efficacy is nearly unparalleled while providing the benefits of BCAAs, including:

Boosting energy levels.

Heightening stamina.

Aiding in muscle creation.

Building endurance.

Accelerating recovery.

Each benefit has more profound flow-on effects vital for enabling changes to occur.

Building muscle is more significant than simply having something to show off to others. The muscle in your body is vital for fat burning. Fat accumulates in your body due to the intake of more calories than your body needs – the calories can be considered as stores of potential energy. Unlike fat, which stores this caloric energy, muscle constantly burns calories, even while you are at rest. The more muscle you have, the higher your body’s energy requirements will be. When you are in-between meals, your body will burn fat to meet its energy requirements, resulting in weight loss.

Beyond fat burning, muscles strengthen your bones and tendons. The additional strength is a crucial factor in preventing injuries. With better core strength comes better coordination and balance, thus reducing the risk of sustaining injury as you participate in physical activities.

Even as it facilitates muscle development and consequently fat loss, XTEND provides hydration. Sweating during workouts induces dehydration which can throw off your rhythm and affect your performance. The electrolytes in XTEND’s formula keep you hydrated to be better able to power through your workout without losing form or efficacy. The more efficient you are, the better your results over time.

Taking XTEND during your workout gives you more energy. With higher energy levels and better endurance, you can work on pushing your limits and getting better and stronger. When you can exercise longer and do more in that period, you can achieve and maintain consistency which translates to more substantial outcomes.

As you continue to change your body, add XTEND to your arsenal of weapons brought to bear in helping you on your journey. Its formula has been deliberately created to offer up a winning trifecta of benefits: muscle growth, fat loss and faster recovery. These advantages may be the jump start you have been searching for to get you closer to your goal.