How Sunderland’s School of Pharmacy is celebrating a decade of success

The University of Sunderland’s School of Pharmacy has seen a decade of continued success in training the next generation of pharmacists.

Ten years ago, the University of Sunderland set up its own foundation training provision in partnership with community pharmacy MD & AG Burdon, to provide an academia/community training post similar to those that usually occur in hospitals, GP practices or community pharmacies.

Students who graduate from studying Pharmacy must complete a further year of training, known as foundation training, at an approved training site.

They are then required to take the national registration assessment set by the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) to become a qualified pharmacist.

The University’s scheme has seen a 100% success rate, with a decade of qualified pharmacists passing their national registration assessment first time.

Abanoub Soliman, who has completed the scheme this year, said: “Working both in academia and in a community pharmacy during my training has provided me with a unique experience and a comprehensive perspective on pharmacy.

“What’s unique about this training position is that it allowed me to acquire a diverse set of skills to balance the demands and expectations whilst developing to meet the required learning outcomes.

“It comes back to the confidence the academic team and pharmacy staff had in me and the opportunities they have provided me to engage and fully benefit from my training, encouraging me to work harder from day to day and reach my full potential.

“Overall, this experience had made me more versatile and well-prepared for various career paths within pharmacy.”

The scheme also aims to bridge the gap between the workplace and academia, giving trainees an insight into potential future roles in research and teaching.

Successful trainees have gone on to become lecturers and training practitioners at the University including Alexander Moore and Meadhbh Conway, Senior Lecturers in Clinical Pharmacy, who are now acting in a supervisor role overseeing the trainees.

Meadhbh said: “The unique academic foundation training offered by the University of Sunderland provided a foundation which supported early career progression as an academic and primary care pharmacist.

“The hybrid training experience allowed me to support the development of undergraduate students whilst also developing professionally. It also fostered a passion for continuous education and development to support advances in pharmacy practice and the broader health sector.”

This training programme was created by Kathryn Davison, Associate Head of the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University, and Kathryn Bullen, Programme Leader of MPharm.

Kathryn Davison said: “When we designed the academic foundation training scheme ten years ago, I knew it would offer graduates an unrivalled opportunity to gain insight into working in the field of academia once they qualified as a pharmacist.

“To have had a full decade of success with regards to our trainees passing their assessments at the first attempt, gaining amazing employment opportunities on registration, and in some cases even gaining academic roles at the University in the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences is something I am incredibly proud of.

“We have taught pharmacy here at Sunderland for over a century and for this to play a part in the history of success of the School as a whole is fantastic.”

Continuing this success, the University’s Pharmacy course was ranked number 1 by the 2025 Guardian University Guide in its subject rankings.

If you are interested in studying Pharmacy at the University, find out more here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/pharmacy-pharmaceutical-and-cosmetic-sciences/undergraduate-pharmacy/