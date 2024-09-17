Paid interns support completion of significant data transfer project for Thermal Insulation Contractors Association data project

(L-R) Marion Marsland with summer interns Charlie Presch, Isabelle Lambe and Ellie Hammond at TICA’s national training centre in Darlington

A group of paid interns has supported the successful delivery of a major data transfer project on behalf of the Thermal Insulation Contractors Association (TICA) at its national training centre in Darlington.

Over the summer, seven students, aged 13 to 19 – TICA’s largest cohort of interns to date – were introduced to various skills relevant to the thermal insulation sector.

They also worked alongside the trade body’s administrative staff to migrate the training records of more than 400 thermal insulation apprentices to a new software platform, following a recent system upgrade.

Beyond the office-based work, the interns, who all live within Tees Valley, were all given the opportunity to also trial some thermal based activities including taster sessions on cutting and apply insulation for pipework and using thermal imaging cameras to detect heat loss.

One of the youngest, Isabelle Lambe, 13, from Darlington, said: “Working with TICA over the summer has definitely been rewarding and has given me more confidence. I’ve learned practical and real-world skills, like time management, teamwork, and using new technology.”

Marion Marsland, CEO of TICA, commented: “This year, we significantly expanded our paid internship programme, and the results have been outstanding. The students have helped accelerate the data transfer process following our system upgrade.

“Our aim was to demonstrate the diverse opportunities available within the industry while offering an experience that offers a greater understanding of the dynamics of the workplace environment.

“They impressed us with their efficiency and aptitude, often exceeding expectations, and I think the internship was mutually beneficial. They offered a great deal of support to our team and, in return, gained paid practical experience of life outside school and college, something that’s often difficult for young people to acquire.”