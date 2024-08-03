How this lecturer has been recognised for her innovative teaching

A lecturer at the University of Sunderland has been recognised by the Association for the Study of Medical Education (ASME) at its annual scholarship meeting.

Dr Leah Williams, Phase one Simulation lead in the School of Medicine at the University, has won the TASME Teaching Innovation and Excellence (TIE) Prize which recognises cutting-edge teaching for those in the medical education field.

It was Dr Williams’ innovative teaching workshop SIMLive!, a session that combines simulated medical scenarios with an interactive quiz, that saw her recognised in this way.

In this session, medical students’ pre-clinical knowledge is tested as they answer questions whilst a roleplaying clinical team assess a simulated patient in real time.

Using their knowledge of pharmacology, physiology and pathology in the quiz, students are made a core part of the experience and can see how their knowledge is relevant within a clinical setting.

Leah said: “It feels very exciting to be recognised for this project. It was hard work to get off the ground, but hugely fun to deliver, and I felt that the students really benefitted which is the main aim of any of these initiatives.

“I hope that by sharing the session I can inspire others to try a similar format in their own training settings.

“As an early career medical educator, having a platform like the TASME Teaching Innovation and Excellence Prize to present my work was a really important opportunity.”

The session takes full advantage of the technology-enhanced active learning space in Murray Health on the University’s City Campus and aims to provide an early introduction to clinical reasoning and prepare medical students for their clinical years at the medical school.

Leah added: “The University, and the team in the School of Medicine, are hugely supportive of innovation when it is underpinned by a desire to improve the student experience.

“I feel very fortunate to have such supportive colleagues who trust me to deliver new projects and ideas – and who are happy to get involved when needed.

“The technical support staff have been brilliant, and the facilities in Murray Health have given us lots of flexibility to be creative. I’m excited to see how the new sessions of SIMLive! turn out in the next academic year.”

As part of the prize, Dr Williams will have her name engraved on the TIE Prize Shield as well as have opportunities to share her work through ASME.

Professor Scott Wilkes, Head of the School of Medicine, said: “We are very fortunate to have the talent of Leah in the medical school for the benefit of our medical students.

“Leah’s clinical simulation session is an excellent example of what can be achieved when innovative medical educators are brought into cutting edge educational spaces such as TEAL in the medical school.

“This is the first exposure that the medical school has had at a national medical education conference showcase event and to win first prize is a stunning achievement – well done Leah.”

If you are interested in studying Medicine at the University, find out more here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/medicine/mbchb-medicine/