How to Combat Long-Term Insomnia 

Alongside food and water, a good night’s sleep is one of the most essential components of anyone’s life. Without sleep, even in the short term, your mind will become foggy, your thinking and analytic ability will be negatively affected, and your physical health will begin to suffer immeasurably. In the long term, insomnia can cause serious health issues for both the mind and the body; here are some ways to help combat your lack of sleep.

Narrow Down Your Personal Triggers

Having experienced the various negative symptoms of prolonged insomnia for a while, it may feel as if you are currently clueless as to the core triggers for why you struggle to sleep, or indeed stay asleep, in the first place.

Now, even though every person living with insomnia is different, there are a number of common causes of deep-set insomnia. When you narrow down your reasons for a lack of sleep, you can then begin to tackle the issue.

The most popular reasons why people suffer with insomnia include the following:

Irregular working hours or night shifts

Drinking alcohol or caffeinated drinks shortly before bedtime

Drug use

Depression

Stress and anxiety

Uncomfortable conditions in the bedroom

Regulate the Volume of Light in Your Bedroom

Even if you feel as if the room is pitch black or natural light is always peeking through the curtains, you cannot get to sleep either way, and a truly blacked-out room could make a difference.

Thick curtains designed to block out the sun’s rays and specifically designed blackout blinds are certainly worth a try and what is more, make sure you avoid using any technological item in bed, such as your phone or tablet.

Blue light emanating from such a device can not only serve to damage your eyes after prolonged use at nighttime. Still, it will mean your brain is overactive, preventing you from relaxing and winding down enough to sleep.

Look Into Natural Supplements

There are, of course, a number of benefits to talking through the various medical treatment options for insomnia with your doctor. Still, if you have either found little to no release with such treatments or are looking for a more natural solution, then supplements may be for you.

CBD is the non-psychoactive compound of cannabis, and while its efficacy is all anecdotal and has not been thoroughly researched, it is said to help people relax, and may help with sleep issues. If you want to learn more about CBD, you could order a trial pack of CBD gummies or tablets from a reputable leading supplier such as CBD Guru – The Natural Alternative.

Eat a Healthier Diet

As well as stopping smoking and reducing your alcohol intake, you should also turn your attention to improving your diet.

Sticking to lean proteins, such as chicken and fish and limiting your carbohydrate intake, especially concerning your evening meal. Ensure you eat plenty of fresh vegetables throughout the day and snack on fruit, nuts and seeds instead of junk food.

Finally, try drinking chamomile or green tea before you go to sleep, or if the tea does not agree with you, take a small glass of warm milk.