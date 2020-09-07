With coronavirus still on the cards, traveling is a risky business. You have to be extra cautious wherever you go and follow every regulation. And when you’re traveling with your senior parents, you need to be even more careful.

Keep in mind that they’re in the risk group, meaning that the outcome may be disastrous if they get infected. But COVID is not the only thing you should pay attention to when traveling with seniors, especially if they have any specific medical conditions.

If that’s the case, you should do everything you can not to endanger their health and keep them safe. And how can you achieve that? More on that below.

Plan Your Trip Thoroughly

Before you even get in the car, plane, or any other means of transport, you need to plan your trip carefully. Decide when you should make extra stops, and pick the route that enables making them.

Also, make sure that the place where you’re staying has all the necessary amenities for seniors. The good idea is to pick a place close to a hospital, or at least one that is easily accessible. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

What’s more, pick a destination that is appropriate for the elderly. Keep in mind that seniors are much more sensitive to extreme temperatures or differential pressure.

Consider Getting a Portable Medical Alert System

Let’s be honest, no matter how much you try, you won’t be able to be with your parents 24/7. To make sure that they’ll be able to act in case of an emergency, you can consider getting them a portable medical alert system.

This solution allows users to receive immediate help from professionals. That’s why it’s highly recommended that you get one for your parents if you know you can’t be there for them for any reason. You can check out these Bay Alarm Medical reviews to get the full picture.

Prepare Personal and Medical Documentation

Before you set off, make sure your loved ones have all the necessary documentation, like valid passports, insurance cards, or driver’s licenses. What’s more, don’t forget to prepare all the medical documentation.

Request copies of prescriptions and statements of medical conditions. They’re crucial in case of an emergency. It’s best to request at least two photocopies, one for you, and another for your parents.

Pack a Bag of Essentials

It will be hard for you to stop and look for medications or other essentials in a bag that’s in your trunk during the trip. To make sure you always have quick access to the necessities, pack a separate, smaller bag just for essentials.

Put there all medications, water, maybe some items for entertaining activities, and place it somewhere where you can easily reach it. It may sound obvious, but you’d be surprised how many people forget about it.

Stick to Your Schedule

As mentioned before, you need to plan your trip thoroughly, but the thing with plans is that people tend not to stick to them. And while quick adjustments shouldn’t cause any harm when traveling alone, going somewhere with the elderly is an entirely different story.

Keep in mind that seniors are much more sensitive to any significant changes. You never know how they can react to certain situations. That’s why you should do everything you can to stick to your schedule.

What’s more, older people tend to develop their habits. Allowing them to get up, eat meals, etc. at specific hours will keep them in a good mood. It will also ensure that their transitioning back to everyday life will be more comfortable.

Bring Assistance (If Needed)

Sometimes, the case may be that you won’t be able to take care of your parents on your own. Or maybe they have a caretaker, and they want them to go on a trip with you. No matter what the reasons are, if needed, it’s best to bring assistance with you.

Another caregiver will help take care of your parents so that you and your family can take some time off. In addition to that, ensuring that there’s another pair of eyes looking after your seniors will also bring you peace of mind, allowing you to relax.

Conclusion

Traveling with your senior parents can be a fantastic bonding experience. It demands far more caution, though, both regarding the trip itself and the final destination. You need to ensure that your parents are safe and remember about their health needs.

That’s why you should stick to some rules. First of all, choose the right destination, means of transport, and thoroughly plan the whole trip.

Secondly, prepare your parents’ personal and medical documents, and don’t forget to bag the necessary medications in an easily reachable bag. And finally, if needed, bring some assistance with you.

Implementing all these rules will ensure that your trip will be safe and joyful!