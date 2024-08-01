How to Find the Perfect Second-Hand Dress: Tips and Tricks

(Pexels)

Dress shopping is arguably one of the most satisfying things ever. Getting lost in an array of different colours, patterns, and façons can bring immense joy, satisfaction, and, of course, inspiration for all the different outfits to come. Bring the vintage aspect into this, and all the satisfaction is amplified tenfold. However, it can be tricky to navigate the world of vintage dresses since, for example, measurements have evolved over the years, and you wouldn’t want to pick something that simply doesn’t make sense anymore. To avoid any misshappenings, let’s delve into the tips and tricks of choosing the perfect second-hand dress.

Know your Measurements

While browsing second-hand dresses for the perfect one, you must take your measurements to get the best fit possible, especially if you prefer online vintage shopping. Measurements have evolved over the decades, so even a retro size Large could be a little tight for some. To avoid such mistakes, it’s best to take the measurement tape and thoroughly take the measurements of your bust, waist, and hips. It’s also worth measuring the length of your arm if you find some long-sleeved second-hand dresses. At Think2, you’ll always find the measurements listed on each piece of clothing and dresses, too – this way, you can browse the vast array of vintage dresses and buy them without the fear of getting the measurements wrong.

Inspect the Dress for Imperfections

If you prefer to visit vintage stores physically, upon finding a seemingly perfect vintage dress, don’t forget to inspect it for any imperfections, however minor. Vintage fabrics are sturdy but can also be quite fragile or volatile, so it’s important to notice any split seams, stuck zippers, or anything of the like since they may function upon inspection but fall apart after a few wears. In any case, it’s essential to know if you’ll be able to perform the necessary adjustments yourself or take the dress to a professional to fix any discovered imperfections. With a few tweaks, any of your chosen second-hand dresses will be as good as new – not only will you enjoy a dress that has been previously loved and cherished, but you’ll become a part of the circular economy and environmental preservation. It’s important to take these sustainable aspects into account as well, especially today.

Timing, Timing, Timing

If you really want to delve into that world of second-hand dresses, you also have to consider timing. Most shops and sellers have their schedules: the arrival of new clothes, the returns, the sales, and so on. If you want to be exposed to the vastest assortment of clothes, especially dresses, available, you have to be consistent and check the store every day, whether online or physical. For example, Think2 uploads new garments daily, so it’s vital to keep checking. Also, if you see the dress you planned to get already sold out (yes, some of us are that quick!), don’t fret – perhaps they’ll return it, and you’ll be able to take your chance! Another tip is to add the dress that caught your eye to the cart immediately, even if you’re not sure you’re going to get it – some stores, including Think2, allow you to reserve the garment for some time so that others wouldn’t be able to snatch it from right under your nose. Usually, that time window is enough to decide whether you want to get the dress, so plan your purchasing systematically!

Maintenance and Care

Say you find the perfect second-hand dress you were looking for – hooray! The next important step is understanding its fabric and care instructions to preserve its structural integrity and overall charm. That may be tricky, especially if the dress is counting more than a couple of decades – just like measurements, the care instruction icons may have changed and not be understood by today’s standards. Thanks to today’s technologies, it may be relatively easy to figure it out – just whip out your smartphone, use image search and see what the deal is about! Some websites offer thorough explanations for retro care instructions and modern ones since those can also be tricky to understand. In any case, you can take care of your perfect dress correctly by minutely examining any provided instructions for washing, drying, ironing, etc.

Think2 – get your forever piece today!