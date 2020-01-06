Managing your debts in an efficient manner is considered to be one of the major money management skills. Individuals who have dealt with debts must’ve heard about debt snowball and debt avalanche strategies that are used to pay off. Because debts are difficult to manage, most of the people keep their expenses low and save as much as possible. They also build their own emergency fund that can be used during a financial strike as it reduces the probability of borrowing a debt. With so many financial products in the market, you may get confused and it may become hard for you to understand which one you should pick and for what reasons.

And it becomes extremely difficult if you are someone who has a damaged credit report. Whether you are planning to borrow from a financial institution or a private lender, the first thing that will be checked is your credit report. A credit report is a reliable financial summary of your money management skills collected by the Credit Reference Agencies (CRA). It gives them an idea of your money attitude and they use it to gauge your future payment pattern, which is an essential factor to shape their decision. Getting an unsecured debt consolidation loan with a bad credit score is definitely challenging but if you know how to search for trusted lenders in the United Kingdom.

We’ve put together all the important information that may help you in searching for a consolidation loan if you do not have a perfect credit score.

What is a Debt Consolidation Loan?

A debt consolidation loan is a financial product that allows you to take out a loan to pay off all your existing debts. It is good if you have a pile of unmanageable debts. That means, rather than paying off 4-5 different loans, you can repay only one. Combining your current debts will definitely help you to simplify your repayment strategy. And also, you will pay a lot less in interest as compared to paying off all those loans individually. The main intention is to merge multiple debts into one for simplification of payment and budgeting. So, instead of paying off, suppose say, 5 different debts, you will be repaying only one. And debt consolidation loans do not impact your credit score. If you repay on time and in full, it will build your credit score over time. Thus, if you have a bad credit score and you’ve opted for debt consolidation, keep up with the repayments to come back on the right track for improving your personal finances.

How to Consolidate Debt?

Calculate all of your monthly repayments. That means how much are you paying in total towards each of your debt. It will give you an idea of the amount that you need to borrow for successful consolidation of your debts. If you have debts that you can manage to pay off within a year and you do not have a perfect credit record, then you can also choose a 12 Month Loan for Bad Credit With No Guarantor. You can consolidate your debts using the funds that you receive if your loan application is approved by the lender. As all your debts will be at one place, it becomes easier to track the monthly outgoings and also, it gives you a financial space to rearrange and work on your current monthly budget. Please bear in mind that there are only a few lenders who may offer you a consolidation loan due to your score. And the rate of interest that they will charge may be a bit higher as compared to standard loans as the lenders are willingly taking the risk by lending individual money who has the probability of defaulting on the repayments. Compare the APRs from 4-5 different lenders to choose the best one suiting your needs.

How can a Consolidation Loan Turn Wrong?

There are a few things that can make this debt repayment strategy go all wrong. Some of the lenders charge an early repayment penalty to borrowers if they repay the loan before the agreed end date. That is because they would be losing out the money from the interest amount if you repay the debt well ahead of time. However, there are some lenders who do not charge any early repayment fee. Therefore, before deciding on your lender, ensure that you go through each of the Terms & Conditions they have provided you with so that you do not face any inconvenience later.

Moreover, if you fail to repay the loan that you have taken, your credit score will take a toll and it will be severely damaged restricting your chances of borrowing money in the future. Before taking any action, you need to draft a solid financial plan that will help you get rid of your extra debts without any troubles. You may always contact a debt advice service for help if you think you are stuck and you need help.

Final Thoughts

A debt consolidation loan works the best if you have more than £1,000 as cumulative debt. If you can repay the loan on time and in full, then it will also help you to build your credit score in time. If you are not sure about the repayments, you can contact Money Advice Service, National Debtline, Step Change Debt Charity for advice and counselling service from experts who will guide you the right way to shape your finances and bring you back on the track. Not knowing how to manage debt can have adverse effects on your personal finance and you may not find any resolution to your problems for years – it will definitely lead you to an endless debt spiral. Take action within time to treat your emergencies and your financial fitness.