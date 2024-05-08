  • Wed. May 8th, 2024

North East News

How to get rid of mould in your home to improve your health

By Dave Stopher

May 8, 2024

Mould in a home is something quite common to be found. However, it doesn’t mean that you can let mould grow in your home. In fact, you have to get rid of mould in your home immediately when you find any sign of it. This is because mould can cause serious health problems, especially respiratory issues. Because of that, it’s important to know about how to get rid of mould in your home with the following simple steps.

Identify the source

The first step you have to do before starting the mould extermination job with a mould remover product such as the ones from HG is to identify the source. Since mould can only grow in areas with high moisture levels, you have to look for such areas in your home. Usually, those areas either have some leaks in pipes, roofs, or windows or poor ventilation systems. Also, areas that are exposed to water quite often such as the bathroom and kitchen are perfect spots for mould to grow. So, you can start checking them when looking for the source of mould growth in your home. Once you have found the source, you can fix the problem or improve the ventilation system that becomes the source of mould growth.

Clean and disinfect

The second step you have to do when you want to get rid of mould in your home is to clean and disinfect the areas affected by the source of mould growth. Then, you can start scrubbing away any visible mould that grows on surfaces such as walls, ceilings, and floors using a solution that you’ve prepared before. Also, don’t forget to wear gloves and mask during the process to protect yourself from mould spores and fumes released by the mould.

Dry thoroughly

The third step you have to do after you have successfully cleaned the mould in affected areas is to dry them thoroughly. This is to avoid causing those areas to become damp again because as mentioned before, mould grows in areas with high moisture levels. To do this step, you can use fans or dehumidifiers and open any windows in the areas to increase air circulation. This might take some time but this is necessary to completely get rid of mould in those areas.

Prevent future growth

The fourth step you have to do after you have completely got rid of mould in affected areas is to prevent future growth. This can be achieved by keeping those areas clean and dry using air conditioners, dehumidifiers, or exhaust fans. Once the humidity levels in those areas are already below 60%, mould will not be able to grow there anymore. In addition, you also have to check for leaks in pipes and other places regularly to keep the rooms clean and dry.

By Dave Stopher

